Football: Patriots break century mark

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Tags: Football, Victory Christian Academy, Victory Christian Academy Football

In 37 years of coaching basketball, Joe Berry’s squads broke the century mark twice.

Friday night, his Victory Christian Patriots became his first football team to crack 100 during the 107-93 victory over Azle Christian.

The Patriots scored 13 touchdowns in the victory that moved them to 6-2 on the season.

“It was a crazy game. Neither team could stop the other,” Berry said. “We scored every possession.”

The numbers were crazy. The Patriots rolled up 740 yards – 464 passing and 276 rushing. Quarterback Gideon McPeek ran for 201 yards and five scores and threw for 384 yards and seven touchdowns, completing 14 of his 25 passes.

Jackson Shriver caught five touchdowns with 155 yards. Justin McBride hauled in seven catches for 205 yards.

McBride’s biggest contribution may have been with his foot. Hitting 11 of his 13 point-after kicks, he accounted for an extra 22 points. (Point-after kicks are worth two points in six-man).

“Justin being a good kicker helped make a big difference,” Berry said.

The Patriots are gearing up for another possible high-scoring affair Friday against Haslet Heritage, who lost to Cornerstone Christian 105-93 last week.

“They were good last year and are good this year,” Berry said. “They have a good quarterback and receiver. They are hard to defend.”

Victory would clinch the District 1 title with a victory Friday and would host the first round of the playoffs next week.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN (6-2) AT HASLET HERITAGE

Lion Stadium

VCA NOTABLE: The Patriots scored a school record 107 points last week.

HASLET HERITAGE: The Lions lost to Cornerstone 105-93 last week.