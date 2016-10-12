By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

After digging a 14-0 hole in the first half, the Paradise Panthers came a fourth-down penalty away in the first overtime Friday from pulling off a win in Breckenridge in the District 4-3A Division I opener.

The Panthers were called for a pass interference on fourth-and-goal on an incomplete pass in overtime. Having already scored in the first overtime the apparent stop would have given the Panthers the victory. Breckenridge capitalized on the extra opportunity and won the game in the second overtime.

“Our kids played hard and deserved a better fate,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “We deserved to win. We battled hard. I was proud of the effort.”

After the tight loss, the Panthers now face the challenge of playing the defending Class 3A Division I champions and top-ranked Brock Eagles.

“They are good. They may be better than last year,” Gage said. “It’s definitely a huge challenge.

“I expect our kids to compete and see what happens.”

The Panthers defense turned in a strong outing last week, holding Breckenridge to under 200 total yards.

“We played really well defensively,” Gage said.

BRECKENRIDGE 28, PARADISE 21

Paradise … 0 … 7 … 7 … 0 … 7 … 0 … – … 21

Breckenridge … 7 … 7 … 0 … 0 … 7 … 7 … – … 28

FIRST QUARTER

Breckenridge – 0:19, Brady Tennison 1 run, Jose Escobedo kick

SECOND QUARTER

Breckenridge – 11:51, Tennison 23 fumble return, Escobedo kick

Paradise – 3:10, Patrick Dorado 13 pass from Jace Essig, Conner Snell kick

THIRD QUARTER

Paradise – 1:26, Tristan Simms 10 run, Snell kick

FIRST OVERTIME

Paradise – Jace Essig 1 run, Snell kick

Breckenridge – Tennison 2 run, Escobedo kick

SECOND OVERTIME

Breckenridge – Tennison 1 run, Escobedo kick

PARADISE … BRECKENRIDGE

First Downs … 12 … 16

Rushes-Yards … 48-191 … 55-176

Passing Yards … 17 … 11

Total Yards … 208 … 187

Comp-Att-Int … 2-13-0 … 1-11-1

Punts-Average … 8-23 … 7-27

Fumbles-Lost … 3-2 … 5-2

Penalties-Yards … 5-50 … 4-40

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: Paradise, Lane Upton 18-61. Breckenridge, Brady Tennison 24-88.

RECEIVING: Paradise, Patrick Dorado 1-13. Breckenridge, Pablo Ramirez 1-11.

BROCK EAGLES (6-0) AT PARADISE PANTHERS (3-3)

Panther Stadium

BROCK: Harris Rating 247

NOTABLE: The Eagles have allowed just 6 points in past 3 games.

PARADISE: Harris Rating 195

NOTABLE: The Panthers held Breckenridge to 187 yards.

HARRIS LINE: No line