After digging a 14-0 hole in the first half, the Paradise Panthers came a fourth-down penalty away in the first overtime Friday from pulling off a win in Breckenridge in the District 4-3A Division I opener.
The Panthers were called for a pass interference on fourth-and-goal on an incomplete pass in overtime. Having already scored in the first overtime the apparent stop would have given the Panthers the victory. Breckenridge capitalized on the extra opportunity and won the game in the second overtime.
“Our kids played hard and deserved a better fate,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “We deserved to win. We battled hard. I was proud of the effort.”
After the tight loss, the Panthers now face the challenge of playing the defending Class 3A Division I champions and top-ranked Brock Eagles.
“They are good. They may be better than last year,” Gage said. “It’s definitely a huge challenge.
“I expect our kids to compete and see what happens.”
The Panthers defense turned in a strong outing last week, holding Breckenridge to under 200 total yards.
“We played really well defensively,” Gage said.
BRECKENRIDGE 28, PARADISE 21
Paradise … 0 … 7 … 7 … 0 … 7 … 0 … – … 21
Breckenridge … 7 … 7 … 0 … 0 … 7 … 7 … – … 28
FIRST QUARTER
Breckenridge – 0:19, Brady Tennison 1 run, Jose Escobedo kick
SECOND QUARTER
Breckenridge – 11:51, Tennison 23 fumble return, Escobedo kick
Paradise – 3:10, Patrick Dorado 13 pass from Jace Essig, Conner Snell kick
THIRD QUARTER
Paradise – 1:26, Tristan Simms 10 run, Snell kick
FIRST OVERTIME
Paradise – Jace Essig 1 run, Snell kick
Breckenridge – Tennison 2 run, Escobedo kick
SECOND OVERTIME
Breckenridge – Tennison 1 run, Escobedo kick
PARADISE … BRECKENRIDGE
First Downs … 12 … 16
Rushes-Yards … 48-191 … 55-176
Passing Yards … 17 … 11
Total Yards … 208 … 187
Comp-Att-Int … 2-13-0 … 1-11-1
Punts-Average … 8-23 … 7-27
Fumbles-Lost … 3-2 … 5-2
Penalties-Yards … 5-50 … 4-40
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Paradise, Lane Upton 18-61. Breckenridge, Brady Tennison 24-88.
RECEIVING: Paradise, Patrick Dorado 1-13. Breckenridge, Pablo Ramirez 1-11.
BROCK EAGLES (6-0) AT PARADISE PANTHERS (3-3)
Panther Stadium
BROCK: Harris Rating 247
NOTABLE: The Eagles have allowed just 6 points in past 3 games.
PARADISE: Harris Rating 195
NOTABLE: The Panthers held Breckenridge to 187 yards.
HARRIS LINE: No line