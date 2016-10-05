Football: Panthers start trek through 4-3A I

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

A 3-2 run through non-district and two straight wins have raised expectations for the Paradise Panthers.

The Panthers will now try to build off the early-season success and make a bid for the program’s first playoff berth since 2008. The Panthers’ first step will be a trip to Breckenridge to take on the Buckaroos Friday night in the District 4-3A Division I opener.

“We’re excited about. It’s time to step up and get after it,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “We’ll go over, compete and get after it.

“When you start winning, your expectations go up. But we’re not getting carried away with it.”

The Panthers face a Breckenridge squad that handed them a 55-7 loss last year.

Gage, who is in his first year with the Panthers, points out these are two different teams.

Breckenridge is 1-4 and is coming off a 36-27 loss to Wichita Falls Hirschi. Brady Tennison ran for 131 yards and two scores in the game. He has 310 yards this season.

Gage said the Buckaroos are showing some triple-option looks and showed signs of clicking against Hirschi.

The Panthers’ running game has hit its stride in the past two games, piling up more than 700 yards on the ground. Tristan Sims ran for 131 yards against Early.

Gage credits the improvement up front.

“That may be the biggest improvement for us,” Gage said about the offensive line. “They are still continuing to get better.”

PARADISE PANTHERS (3-2) AT BRECKENRIDGE BUCKAROOS (1-4)

Buckaroo Stadium

PARADISE: Harris Rating 196

NOTABLE: The Panthers have 758 yards rushing in past 2 games.

BRECKENRIDGE: Harris Rating 203

NOTABLE: Brady Tennison ran for 131 yards against Hirschi.

HARRIS LINE: Breckenridge by 7