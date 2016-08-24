Football: Panthers start new era

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

The Paradise Panthers start a new era Friday, playing their first game under veteran head coach Ronnie Gage.

The two-time state champion coach in his 40th season and 25th as a head coach will lead the Panthers against Holliday at 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium.

“I wish we had a little more time to prepare, but we’ll tee it up and see if we can get better,” Gage said.

Freshman Jace Essig will start at quarterback for the Panthers, taking over the role before last week’s scrimmage with S&S.

“Jace is beyond his years as a competitor,” Gage said. “I feel real confident in our quarterback situation. He’s gotten better with each snap. I know he will compete.”

The Panthers overhauled the offense after their first scrimmage, and this has been their second full week in it. Gage said they are still adding plays and formations.

The Panthers had a few injuries in the S&S scrimmage. Cody Holaway suffered a shoulder injury but is expected back for Friday.

“We’re thin as ice. We’ve got to stay healthy,” Gage said.

The Panthers will face a physical running game from Holliday. The Eagles will feature Denver City transfer Kade Patterson in the running game behind a strong offensive line.

“We’ve got to do a good job playing our responsibilities,” Gage said. “They will throw some verticals [patterns].”

HOLLIDAY EAGLES (0-0) AT PARADISE PANTHERS (0-0)

Panther Stadium

HOLLIDAY: Harris Rating 194

NOTABLE: The Eagles’ running attack should get a boost with transfer Kade Patterson from Denver City. Holliday made the playoffs last year.

PARADISE: Harris Rating 174

NOTABLE: Paradise coach Ronnie Gage starts 25th season as a head coach and his first with the Panthers. Paradise will feature back Lane Upton, who rushed for 700 yards last year.

HARRIS LINE: Holliday by 20