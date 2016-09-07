Football: Panthers snag victory with Gage

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

The Paradise Panthers found their footing offensively Friday to pick up the first win under coach Ronnie Gage.

After struggling to just 104 yards in the opener against Holliday, Paradise rolled up 360 in the 37-27 win over Henrietta.

“We played much better and executed offensively,” Gage said. “We started clicking and gained some momentum as the game went. We were able to get our fullback involved, and Lane [Upton] ran hard.”

Upton finished with 161 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Gage said the offensive line was getting a strong push up front and the backs were taking advantage of the openings.

“It was very encouraging,” Gage said.

The Panthers will now try to keep the momentum going, hitting the road for the first time to take on the Jacksboro Tigers.

Jacksboro is 2-0 with wins over Olney and Windthorst.

“They are big, tall, athletic and do a lot of things well,” Gage said.

Payton Laake has thrown three touchdowns for the Tigers, completing 9 of his 15 attempts.

The Tigers are rushing for 200 yards per game.

“We’re still growing and building,” Gage said. “It’ll be important to see how we react coming off a win. The kids have bought in. They are not afraid to work.”

PARADISE 37, HENRIETTA 27

Henrietta … 7 … 13 … 0 … 7 … – … 27

Paradise … 7 … 10 … 7 … 13 … – … 37

FIRST QUARTER

Paradise – 10:08, Lane Upton 6 run, Conner Snell kick

Henrietta – 5:39, Mason Hanson 28 pass from Zack West, Weston Dowell kick

SECOND QUARTER

Henrietta – 10:09, Dowell 20 field goal

Henrietta – 9:03, Kandon Bennett 6 pass from West, Dowell kick

Paradise – 4:35, Snell 43 field goal

Paradise – 2:03, Mitchell Sellers 23 pass from Jace Essig, Snell kick

THIRD QUARTER

Paradise – 7:35, Upton 3 run, Snell kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Henrietta – 11:04, West 1 run, Dowell kick

Paradise – 8:58, Upton 10 run, Snell kick

Paradise – 4:50, Simms 56 run, Snell kick

HENRIETTA … PARADISE

First Downs … 14 … 17

Rushes-Yards … 35-222 … 40-278

Passing Yards … 110 … 82

Total Yards … 332 … 360

Comp-Att-Int … 9-18-2 … 4-10-0

Punts-Average … 2-12.5 … 3-29.6

Fumbles-Lost … 3-2 … 2-2

Penalties-Yards … 6-45 … 7-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Henrietta, Zack West 17-95. Paradise, Lane Upton 20-161

PASSING: Henrietta, West 9-17-2-110. Paradise, Essig 3-9-0-36, Patrick Dorado 1-1-0-46. Receiving: Henrietta, Ben McCreary 4-42. Paradise, Gage Schneck 1-47, Mitchell Sellars 1-23.

PARADISE PANTHERS (1-1) AT JACKSBORO TIGERS (2-0)

Jacksboro ISD Stadium

Paradise: Harris Rating 195

Notable: After being held to 104 yards in first game, Panthers rolled up 360 against Henrietta.

Jacksboro: Harris Rating 194

Notable: Tigers are a plus-10 in turnover margin.

Harris Line: Paradise by 1