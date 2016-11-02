Football: Panthers, Jackets renew rivalry

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

The Boyd Yellowjackets and Paradise Panthers have experienced struggles through District 4-3A Division I play.

Both teams failed to register a victory over the first four weeks.

Friday night, the two Texas 114 neighbors will try to put those struggles behind them as they meet in the regular season finale at 7:30 at Panther Stadium.

“For both of us, it’d be nice to get a win to end the 0-for in district,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins.

“Usually when we play, you can throw out the records. It’s always been a tough game.”

It will be Paradise coach Ronnie Gage’s first time on the sidelines for the rivalry game.

“It’s a big rivalry. We’d like to win one going out,” Gage said. “Any time you play a rivalry game there’s an added fire.”

The Panthers suffered a third narrow loss in four games last week falling to Bowie. Bowie scored with 6:23 to go and held off Paradise.

“We can’t get it all together at once,” Gage said. “We played good defense the first half and couldn’t score. We had a good second half offensively and couldn’t get a stop when we needed to.

“It’s been a big play here or there. We’ve played some really tight games. It’s a process of learning how to finish.”

Boyd is coming off a 66-0 loss to the defending state champions Brock. The Yellowjackets have been battling through injuries over the last several weeks, especially up front. For a second straight week, Boyd was held under 100 total yards.

“We’ve had injuries along the line of scrimmage,” Hopkins said. “We’d have a decent play and then shoot ourselves in the foot the next play.”

Both teams have respect for the other. Hopkins said they must find a way to slow down the Panthers’ running attack of Tristan Simms, Lane Upton and Jace Essig.

“They’ve played everyone tight,” Hopkins said. “Offensively, they want to run the ball. Their freshman quarterback [Essig] is doing a good job, and they have a couple of backs that can run.”

Gage points out that Boyd is much better than its 0-9 record.

“They’ve moved the ball consistently but will have a mistake here or there,” he said. “We expect a battle.”

BOWIE 36, PARADISE 28

Paradise … 0 … 0 … 14 … 14 … – … 28

Bowie … 6 … 0 … 14 … 16 … – … 36

FIRST QUARTER

Bowie – 9:13, Gary Mosley 5 run, kick blocked

THIRD QUARTER

Bowie – 6:25, Brandon Hutto 20 run, run good

Paradise – 2:00, Lane Upton 8 run, Conner Snell kick

Bowie – 1:40, Brandon Hutto 64 run, kick failed

Paradise – 1:27, Patrick Dorado 71 kickoff return, Conner Snell kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Bowie – 11:53, Brandon Hutto 40 run, run good

Paradise – 9:46, Jace Essig 1 run, Conner Snell kick

Bowie – 6:23, Logan Boyd 53 pass from Gabe Allen, pass good

PARADISE … BOWIE

First Downs … 13 … 16

Rushes-Yards … 37-205 … 47-247

Passing Yards … 44 … 114

Total Yards … 249 … 361

Comp-Att-Int … 2-8-0 … 7-10-0

Punts-Average … 5-32 … 3-32

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 1-0

Penalties-Yards … 1-10 … 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Paradise, Lane Upton 17-71. Bowie, Brandon Hutto 23-168.

PASSING: Paradise, Jace Essig 2-8-0-44. Bowie, Gabe Allen 7-10-0-114.

RECEIVING: Paradise, Patrick Dorado 1-28. Boyd, Logan Boyd 2-63.

BROCK 66, BOYD 0

Brock … 21 … 21 … 17 … 7 … – … 66

Boyd … 0 … 0 … 0 … 0 … – … 0

FIRST QUARTER

Brock – 9:22, Tyler Gray 3 run, Bryce Nye kick

Brock – 7:22, Tyler Gray 56 run, Bryce Nye kick

Brock – 5:37, Trent Patino 1 run, Bryce Nye kick

SECOND QUARTER

Brock – 11:35, Tyler Gray 2 run, Bryce Nye kick

Brock – 8:10, Tyler Gray 3 run, Bryce Nye kick

Brock – 1:28, Noah Sheldon 14 run, Bryce Nye kick

THIRD QUARTER

Brock – 7:43, Trent Patino 29 run, Bryce Nye kick

Brock – 3:13, Skyler Collier 4 run, Bryce Nye kick

Brock – 2:31, Bryce Nye 19 field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Brock – 7:50, DeShaun Gray 4 run, Bryce Nye kick

BROCK … BOYD

First Downs … 15 … 6

Rushes-Yards … 31-392 … 46-56

Passing Yards … 76 … 0

Total Yards … 468 … 56

Comp-Att-Int … 4-7-0 … 0-3-1

Punts-Average … 0-0 … 7-35

Fumbles-Lost … 2-1 … 1-1

Penalties-Yards … 4-30 … 4-22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Brock, Tyler Gray 7-95. Boyd, Garrett Morgan 9-43

PASSING: Brock, Tripp Jones 4-7-0-76. Boyd, Kody Risenhoover 0-3-1-0.

RECEIVING: Brock, Carson Langen 3-69. Boyd, none.

BOYD YELLOWJACKETS (0-9) AT PARADISE PANTHERS (3-6)

Panther Stadium

BOYD: Harris Rating 182

NOTABLE: Boyd will be trying to avoid a winless season.

PARADISE: Harris Rating 197

NOTABLE: The Panthers have dropped four straight.

HARRIS LINE: Paradise by 16