Football: Panthers hunt for first league win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

The Paradise Panthers faced an uphill task to start District 4-3A Division I, going on the road to take on Breckenridge and then meeting No. 1 Brock.

After a two-overtime loss to Breckenridge and one to Brock, the Panthers (3-4, 0-2) hope to start a sprint to the finish Friday and a playoff berth.

The Panthers hit the road to Ponder Friday to face the Lions in the first of three pivotal games in league’s playoff battle.

“We want a chance and we’ve got a chance,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “We’re working hard.”

The Panthers battled with Brock through the first half until the Eagles pulled away in the third quarter.

“I don’t believe in moral victories. We lost a ballgame,” Gage said. “We got better. We have to get better each week.”

Without one of their top rushers, Tristan Sims, the Panthers ran for 168 yards against Brock. The Panthers are expected to have Sims back in the lineup Friday.

Paradise will be without tight end Mitchell Sellers.

The Panthers will need to slow down a Ponder offense that posted 333 yards rushing last week against Boyd.

Ponder is averaging 193 yards rushing.

“They have big linemen and are running the ball well,” Gage said.

BROCK 36, PARADISE 6

Brock … 7 … 14 … 15 … 0 … – … 36

Paradise … 0 … 6 … 0 … 0 … – … 6

FIRST QUARTER

Brock – 2:50, Zane Young 38 pass from Tripp Jones, Nye kick

SECOND QUARTER

Brock – 11:18, Carson Langen 26 pass from Tripp Jones, Nye kick

Paradise – 8:14, Lane Upton 65 run, kick failed

Brock – 1:05, Tren Corcorran 9 pass from Tripp Jones, Nye kick

THIRD QUARTER

Brock – 8:45, Hayden Waller 51 pass from Tren Corcorran, run

Brock – 0:25, Tren Corcorran 9 pass from Tripp Jones, Nye kick

BROCK … PARADISE

First Downs … 25 … 4

Rushes-Yards … 46-224 … 33-168

Passing Yards … 277 … 14

Total Yards … 501 … 182

Comp-Att-Int … 14-20-1 … 1-3-0

Punts-Average … 2-31 … 8-32.5

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 1-1

Penalties-Yards … 6-50 … 4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Brock, Tyler Gray 21-148. Paradise, Lane Upton 11-71.

PASSING: Brock, Tripp Jones 14-20-1-277. Paradise, Jace Essig 1-3-0-14.

RECEIVING: Brock, Carson Langen 2-74. Paradise, Lane Upton 1-14.

PARADISE PANTHERS (3-4) AT PONDER LIONS (4-3)

Lion Stadium

PARADISE: Harris Rating 197

NOTABLE: The Panthers forced a pair of turnovers against No. 1 Brock.

PONDER: Harris Rating 195

NOTABLE: The Lions ran for 333 yards last week.

HARRIS LINE: Paradise by 1