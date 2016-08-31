Football: Panthers face Bearcats

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

A last-second field goal spoiled the Paradise Panthers’ hopes of starting the Ronnie Gage era with a win Friday night.

The field goal was the only scoring of the night in the Paradise’s 3-0 loss to Holliday.

The Panthers will now try to get their offense rolling as they welcome the Henrietta Bearcats to Panther Stadium Friday.

“We were close. It’s a long season, and our goals are long term,” Gage said about the loss. “We’ve got something to build on. It takes a lot of work and patience. We have to stay focused.”

Defensively, Paradise forced six turnovers and limited Holliday to 268 yards.

“On defense, we played hard and created turnovers to hold them in check,” Gage said. “We gave ourselves a chance.”

The Paradise offense struggled to gain footing. The Panthers managed only 104 yards.

“We didn’t play well offensively. We missed a lot of opportunities,” Gage explained. “We missed a field goal and didn’t move the ball consistently.”

The Panthers face a Henrietta team that is coming off a 44-23 win over Windthorst.

Quarterback Zack West had a huge opening game, running for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He completed all five of his passes for 124 yards and a score.

HOLLIDAY 3, PARADISE 0

Holliday … 0 … 0 … 0 … 3 … – … 3

Paradise … 0 … 0 … 0 … 0 … – … 0

FOURTH QUARTER

Holliday – 0:01, Grayson Germany 14 field goal

HOLLIDAY … PARADISE

First Downs … 5 … 14

Rushes-Yards … 31-169 … 32-82

Passing Yards … 99 … 22

Total Yards … 268 … 104

Comp-Att-Int … 10-19-1 … 4-12-0

Punts-Average … 3-32 … 8-29.25

Fumbles-Lost … 7-5 … 3-0

Penalties-Yards … 6-65 … 5-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Holliday, Jake Hilliard 12-79. Paradise, Patrick Dorado 8-26.

PASSING: Holliday, Jett Johnson 10-19-1-99. Paradise, 3-10-0-17, Ty Valentine 1-1-0-5.

RECEIVING: Holliday, John Dyes 4-44. Paradise, 2-8.

HENRIETTA BEARCATS (1-0) AT PARADISE PANTHERS (0-1)

Panther Stadium

Henrietta: Harris Rating 217

Notable: Zack West ran for 153 yards and threw for 124 in Henrietta’s win over Windthorst.

Paradise: Harris Rating 184

Notable: The Panthers forced six turnovers but couldn’t capitalize in 3-0 loss to Holliday.

Harris Line: Henrietta by 34