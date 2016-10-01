Football: Panthers enjoy open week at 3-2

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

With last week’s 41-7 win over Early on homecoming, the Paradise Panthers surpassed last year’s win total.

The Panthers entered this week’s open date at 3-2 and will carry a winning record into the start of District 4-3A Division I play Oct. 7 at Breckenridge.

Paradise will start district with a winning streak after scoring wins over City View and Early.

“We’re getting better. That’s the goal each week, to get better,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “We’re starting to see positive results and when you see positive results you feel better about what you are doing.”

Offensively, the Panthers continue to show the greatest improvement. After struggling to gain 100 yards in the opener, the Panthers piled up 308 yards against City View and 459 against Early.

Tristan Sims has gained 222 yards in the past two games.

“We’re getting better up front. Our freshman quarterback is slowly getting his feet under him. We have a group of running backs running extremely hard,” Gage said.

The Panthers spent the bye week working on technique.

Paradise faces a tough challenge to start district with the league favorites – Breckenridge and Brock – in consecutive weeks. Paradise was outscored by the two 121-14 last year.