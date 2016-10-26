Football: Panthers cling to playoff hopes

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

The Paradise Panthers struggled on both sides of the ball last Friday in a disappointing loss to the Ponder Lions.

The loss puts the Panthers’ playoff hopes on the brink as they head to Bowie Friday night. The Panthers (3-5, 0-3) face a must-win to stay in the hunt for the final District 4-3A Division I playoff berth.

“Just to give us a chance we’ve got to win,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “We have to play well.”

The Panthers managed only 135 yards last week against Ponder, including 81 rushing.

In spite of the struggles, the Panthers sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 14.

“It was a tough night. We didn’t play well as a team,” Gage said. “We hung in there, but couldn’t get key stops on third down and couldn’t make plays offensively.”

Paradise faces a Bowie squad that is dusting itself off after a 45-0 loss to Brock.

After starting district with a 34-7 win over Boyd, the Jackrabbitts have lost two straight.

Brandon Hutto is a dangerous runner for the Jackrabbits.

“They have a couple of kids that can go,” Gage said. “They have good team speed and have a lot of weapons offensively.”

PONDER 26, PARADISE 14

Paradise … 6 … 8 … 0 … 12 … – … 26

Ponder … 7 … 7 … 0 … 0 … – … 14

FIRST QUARTER

Ponder – 6:42, Ethan Hill 16 pass from Shane Scott, PAT failed

Paradise – 4:52, Patrick Dorado 7 run, Conner Snell kick

SECOND QUARTER

Ponder – 11:42, Chase Harris 53 pass from Shane Scott, run good

Paradise – 0:33, Jace Essig 14 pass from Patrick Dorado, Snell kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Ponder – 10:32, Shane Scott 2 run, PAT failed

Ponder – 4:28, Jonathan Aguilar 11 run, PAT failed

PARADISE … PONDER

First Downs … 7 … 14

Rushes-Yards … 25-81 … 46-112

Passing Yards … 54 … 220

Total Yards … 135 … 332

Comp-Att-Int … 2-5-0 … 16-27-2

Punts-Average … 5-34.4 … 1-36

Fumbles-Lost … 4-3 … 4-2

Penalties-Yards … 3-25 … 5-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Paradise, Tristan Simms 7-44. Ponder, Jonathan Aguilar 12-106.

PASSING: Paradise, Jace Essig 1-4-0-40. Ponder, Shane Scott 7-13-3-109.

RECEIVING: Paradise, Garrett Schneck 1-40. Ponder, Chase Harris 6-117.

PARADISE PANTHERS (3-5) AT BOWIE JACKRABBITS (3-5)

Lion Stadium

PARADISE: Harris Rating 197

NOTABLE: The Panthers were limited to 81 yards rushing against Ponder.

BOWIE: Harris Rating 202

NOTABLE: The Jackrabbits were blanked 45-0 last week by Brock.

HARRIS LINE: Bowie by 7