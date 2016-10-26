Football: Panthers cling to playoff hopes

The Paradise Panthers struggled on both sides of the ball last Friday in a disappointing loss to the Ponder Lions.
The loss puts the Panthers’ playoff hopes on the brink as they head to Bowie Friday night. The Panthers (3-5, 0-3) face a must-win to stay in the hunt for the final District 4-3A Division I playoff berth.
“Just to give us a chance we’ve got to win,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “We have to play well.”
The Panthers managed only 135 yards last week against Ponder, including 81 rushing.
In spite of the struggles, the Panthers sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 14.
“It was a tough night. We didn’t play well as a team,” Gage said. “We hung in there, but couldn’t get key stops on third down and couldn’t make plays offensively.”
Paradise faces a Bowie squad that is dusting itself off after a 45-0 loss to Brock.
After starting district with a 34-7 win over Boyd, the Jackrabbitts have lost two straight.
Brandon Hutto is a dangerous runner for the Jackrabbits.
“They have a couple of kids that can go,” Gage said. “They have good team speed and have a lot of weapons offensively.”
PONDER 26, PARADISE 14
Paradise … 6 … 8 … 0 … 12 … – … 26
Ponder … 7 … 7 … 0 … 0 … – … 14
FIRST QUARTER
Ponder – 6:42, Ethan Hill 16 pass from Shane Scott, PAT failed
Paradise – 4:52, Patrick Dorado 7 run, Conner Snell kick
SECOND QUARTER
Ponder – 11:42, Chase Harris 53 pass from Shane Scott, run good
Paradise – 0:33, Jace Essig 14 pass from Patrick Dorado, Snell kick
FOURTH QUARTER
Ponder – 10:32, Shane Scott 2 run, PAT failed
Ponder – 4:28, Jonathan Aguilar 11 run, PAT failed
PARADISE … PONDER
First Downs … 7 … 14
Rushes-Yards … 25-81 … 46-112
Passing Yards … 54 … 220
Total Yards … 135 … 332
Comp-Att-Int … 2-5-0 … 16-27-2
Punts-Average … 5-34.4 … 1-36
Fumbles-Lost … 4-3 … 4-2
Penalties-Yards … 3-25 … 5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Paradise, Tristan Simms 7-44. Ponder, Jonathan Aguilar 12-106.
PASSING: Paradise, Jace Essig 1-4-0-40. Ponder, Shane Scott 7-13-3-109.
RECEIVING: Paradise, Garrett Schneck 1-40. Ponder, Chase Harris 6-117.
PARADISE PANTHERS (3-5) AT BOWIE JACKRABBITS (3-5)
Lion Stadium
PARADISE: Harris Rating 197
NOTABLE: The Panthers were limited to 81 yards rushing against Ponder.
BOWIE: Harris Rating 202
NOTABLE: The Jackrabbits were blanked 45-0 last week by Brock.
HARRIS LINE: Bowie by 7