Football: Panthers aim for second straight win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

With a strong running game and defensive effort, the Paradise Panthers evened their record last Friday night.

The Panthers now return home looking for a homecoming victory and chance to take a winning record into District 4-3A Division I play. Paradise takes on Early at Panther Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“This would be a big win going into the break and district with a winning record,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “It’d help with a lot of positives. We have to learn to handle success and get better each day. We’re trying to get better before they all start counting.”

Against City View last week, the Paradise defense allowed only 120 yards, forcing three turnovers. City View’s lone score was a 15-yard run in the second quarter.

“We bent but never broke,” Gage said. “We made them work for what they got. We played solid defensively and didn’t give up any big plays.”

Offensively, Paradise ran for 308 yards. Tristan Sims led a balanced attack with 91 yards.

“I was real pleased with the way we spread it around. All our backs contributed with big plays,” Gage said. “We executed better and got our option game going.”

Early has struggled in 2016 and is coming off back-to-back shutouts against Bruceville-Eddy and Tolar. Tolar built a 27-0 lead on Early in the first quarter before the game was called due to lightning.

“They’ve played really good people and haven’t been able to turn the corner,” Gage said.

PARADISE 16, CITY VIEW 7

Paradise … 3 … 0 … 7 … 6 … – … 16

City View … 0 … 0 … 7 … 0 … – … 7

FIRST QUARTER

Paradise – Conner Snell 44 field goal, 7:18

THIRD QUARTER

City View – Gerald Palmer 15 run, Caleb McWhorter kick good 8:35

Paradise – Jake Essig 57 run, Snell kick good, 6:16

FOURTH QUARTER

Paradise – Lane Upton 25 run, kick fail, 3:03

PARADISE … CITY VIEW

First Downs … 14 … 13

Rushes-Yards … 44-308 … 40-100

Passing Yards … 0 … 20

Total yards … 308 … 120

Att-Comp-Int … 2-0-0 … 5-3-1

Punts-Average … 3-34 … 4-33

Fumbles-Lost … 2-1 … 3-2

Penalties-Yards … 13-95 … 5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Paradise: Tristan Sims 14-91. City View: Cade Mayo 21-52.

Passing: Paradise: Essig 0-2. City View: Mayo 3-5-1 for 20.

Receiving: City View: Danny Ho 1-9.

EARLY LONGHORNS (0-4) AT PARADISE PANTHERS (2-2)

Panther Stadium

EARLY: Harris Rating 167

NOTABLE: The Longhorns have been shut out the past two games.

PARADISE: Harris Rating 194

NOTABLE: The Panthers ran for 308 yards against City View.

HARRIS LINE: Paradise by 31