Football: Northwest rolls past Azle to reach 9-1

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

The Northwest Texans rode the arm of quarterback Prince Mavula and the legs of Syrus Moore to a regular-season ending 57-11 decision over the hometown Azle Hornets Friday night.

The playoffs for the Texans will start against Denton High School at Bronco Stadium Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Mavula had a hand in three touchdowns as he threw for scores of 25 and 49 yards to Gavin Holmes and another to Carson Hickman that covered 45 yards. Mavula finished 13-for-18 for 240 yards.

Moore’s rushing scores came on runs of two, 38, and one yard. Moore had 61 yards on 12 carries.

The other Texan scores resulted from a Deon Grayer 1-yard run and a 23-yard Charles Cannon field goal. Cannon was also responsible for adding six PAT kicks. A Damareus Hosey 2-yard run completed the scoring for Northwest.

The Texan defense allowed Azle only a field goal in the second quarter and a touchdown pass and two-point conversion that came in the third.

Northwest wound up the year with a 9-1 record.