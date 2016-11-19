Football: Northwest prepares for area test

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

At a photo shoot in July, Gavin Holmes predicted the Northwest Texans would make history and secure the program’s first playoff win.

Last Friday night, the Texans delivered with their stunning comeback to beat the Denton Broncos in their home stadium, 31-29. Northwest came back from a 23-0 deficit in the first quarter.

“It was an amazing feeling. We knew we had made history. It was a great feeling,” said the senior wide receiver.

“We just never gave up. We faced a lot of adversity. How you win a game is determined by how you face that adversity. We reacted well.”

Now, a season after going 1-9, the Texans are gearing up for their first area round appearance at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Star in Frisco. Northwest (10-1) faces Colleyville Heritage (8-3) in the second round of the Class 5A Division I Region I playoffs.

With the historic win for the program behind them, Northwest coach Bill Poe expects his Texans to take the field Saturday with an added shot of confidence.

“That was a huge boost to the confidence for the kids. They are believing they are a good football team,” Poe said. “Now, we have to show that we are not content, stay hungry and humble.”

It will be a matchup of explosive offenses. Northwest enters the game averaging 485 yards per game, slightly better than Heritage’s 464.

Each team’s quarterbacks have been nearly flawless. Northwest’s Prince Mavuala has thrown for 31 touchdowns and 2,973 yards with just eight interceptions. Heritage’s Cam Roane has 27 touchdowns with five picks and 2,292 yards.

Both also feature big-play receivers and running backs. Northwest’s Holmes has 15 touchdown grabs among 77 catches for 1,489 yards. Syrus Moore is averaging 7.1 yards per carry and has 1,678 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Mario Ortiz has rushed for 1,157 yards for Heritage. Ke’von Ahmad and Kameron Brown have caught a combined 69 passes for 1,300 yards and 19 scores.

“They have a very explosive offense,” Poe said. “[Roane] is one of the best quarterbacks in the DFW area. He’s not just able to manufacture plays throwing the ball but also with his feet.”

The Texans allowed 327 yards last week to Denton. Northwest helped the Broncos with four turnovers.