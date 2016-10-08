Football: Northwest passes by Saginaw, 49-10

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

The Northwest passing game was too much for Saginaw Friday night as the Texans improved to 6-0 on the season with a 49-10 victory over Saginaw.

Northwest moved to 3-0 in District 6-5A.

Northwest quarterback Prince Mavula passed for 308 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with Carson Hickman on two scores.

Texans receiver Gavin Holmes finished the game with 125 yards receiving. He also returned a kick 94 yards for a touchdown.

Running back Syrus Moore rushed for 152 yards and a 1-yard touchdown for the Texans. He has 978 yards for the year.

Northwest finished with 507 yards.

Linebacker Caden McDonald recovered a fumble and defensive back Emmanuel Ogunwolu intercepted a pass for the Northwest defense.

The Texans will try to move to 7-0 Thursday with a home game against Boswell.