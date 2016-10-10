By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

Paradise fell to No. 1 Brock by 30 points Friday night, 36-6, falling to 0-2 in District 4-3A Division I.

The Panthers (3-4, 0-2) couldn’t keep up with Eagles’ offense, which rolled for 501 yards to Paradise’s 182. Brock’s sophomore quarterback Tripp Jones threw for 277 yards on 14 completions with four touchdowns and one interception.

Brock began to pull away at the end of the first quarter with a 38-yard pass from Jones to Zane Young for a touchdown. The Eagles followed up with another score at the beginning of the third on a pass from Jones to Carson Langen.

Paradise’s passing game never got off the ground. Quarterback Jace Essig attempted three throws, only one of which was completed. The running game fared slightly better, with Lane Upton rushing for 65 yards for the Panthers’ only touchdown in the second quarter.

But Brock answered Paradise with three more touchdowns, handing the Panthers their second loss in a row.