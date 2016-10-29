By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football

Defending 2A state champion Brock only scored once in the final frame, but it was the preceding 59 points that sunk Boyd Friday night.

Brock beat Boyd 66-0.

The fireworks started as Brock’s Tyler Gray intercepted Kody Risenhoover 5:55 into the game, returning the ball to Boyd’s 10-yard line before rumbling in from three yards out for the night’s first score.

Gray and Trent Patino would each score again on runs in the first quarter. The cycle repeated in the second frame, with Brock seemingly scoring at will with three more short runs.

The top-ranked Eagles manhandled the Yellowjackets on both sides of the ball, holding Boyd to just 56 yards of total offense. Brock moved the ball for 468 yards with 31 rushes for 392 yards.

Garret Moran led the Yellowjackets with nine rushes for 43 yards. Defensively, Boyd never forced Brock to punt.