Football: McAlister garners offensive honor – Senior leads Decatur 4-4A I selections

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

Payton McAlister scored 42 touchdowns and amassed 3,055 all-purpose yards in leading the Decatur Eagles to the area round of the Class 4A Division I Region I playoffs.

The Decatur senior running back rushed for 1,693 yards and 27 touchdowns and caught 70 passes for 1,044 yards and another 14 scores.

McAlister’s eye-popping numbers earned him District 4-4A Division I Offensive Player of the Year.

McAlister was one of several Eagles honored by the league.

Argyle quarterback Dane Ledford took the MVP honor after leading his team to the league title. His teammate Pierce Davies garnered Defensive Player of the Year. Argyle’s Caelan Keenan and Brett Lundy were the top offensive and defensive linemen. Argyle’s Chase Petter was the top defensive newcomer.

The Argyle coaches were selected as the top staff.

Wichita Falls Hirschi’s Daimarqua Foster grabbed offensive newcomer of the year.

Decatur’s versatile senior Tyler Ticknor earned Utility Player of the Year. Playing quarterback, running back and receiver on offense, Ticknor ran for 726 yards and 15 touchdowns. He threw 743 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 17 passes for 301 yards and a score.

Decatur receiver Dane Fitzgerald and guard Terry Lee Hogan made the first-team offense. Fitzgerald caught 43 passes for 770 yards and five touchdowns. Hogan played every game and helped lead an offensive line for a unit that averaged 514 yards per game.

Decatur linebackers Harrison Haney and Josh Sij made the first-team defense. Haney was in on 174 tackles with 13 stops for losses. Sij also had 13 tackles for losses among his 86.

Decatur quarterback Wilson Hicks, guard Ty Watson and tackle Christian Najera made the second-team offense.

End Braxton Roth, linebacker Dylan Nation and defensive backs Jhett Parker and Drew Redwine landed on the second-team defense.

DISTRICT 4-4A I FOOTBALL TEAM

MVP: Dane Ledford, Argyle, senior

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Payton McAlister, Decatur, senior

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Pierce Davies, Argyle, senior

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Daimarqua Foster, Hirschi, sophomore

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Chase Petter, Argyle, sophomore

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Caelan Keenan, Argyle, junior

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Brett Lundy, Argyle, senior

UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Ticknor, Decatur, senior

COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Argyle

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: C.J. Jackson, Sanger, junior

RUNNING BACK: Roman Turner, Hirschi, senior; Dameon Moser, Sanger, junior; Don Williams, Argyle, junior; Calion Baker, Gainesville, junior

RECEIVER: Darion Chafin, Burkburnett, senior; Dane Fitzgerald, Decatur, junior; Josh Kemp, Gainesville, junior; Braven Smith, Sanger, senior

TIGHT END: Casey Harper, Argyle, senior

CENTER: Jack Williams, Argyle, senior

GUARD: Bryce Hege, Argyle, senior; Gage Mallory, Argyle, senior; Terry Lee Hogan, Decatur, senior

TACKLE: Tanner Polley, Sanger, junior; Jaxon Frazier, Argyle, senior

DEFENSE

TACKLE: John Phillips, Argyle, senior; Tyler Eddington, Gainesville, junior

END: Ezekiel Holmes, Hirschi, junior; Hayden Mouser, Argyle, junior

INSIDE LINEBACKER: Harrison Haney, Decatur, junior; Isaiah White, Hirschi, junior; Brock Howard, Sanger, sophomore

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Luke Pennington, Sanger, junior; Matthew Horton, Argyle, senior; Josh Sij, Decatur, junior

CORNERBACK: Brenden Dixon, Argyle, sophomore; Gerrick McKinney, Hirschi, junior; Cody Hunter, Sanger, senior

SAFETY: Tavium Lee, Hirschi, senior; Peyton Howard, Sanger, senior; Dillon Carter, Argyle, sophomore

KICKER: Dylan Sadler, Argyle, senior

PUNTER: Dillon Carter, Argyle, sophomore

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Wilson Hicks, Decatur, sophomore

RUNNING BACK: Gavin Brown, Sanger, junior; Kolby Youngblood, Burkburnett, senior

RECEIVER: Cale Nanny, Argyle, junior; Chase Estrada, Argyle, junior; Javen Banks, Hirschi, junior; Xavier King, Hirschi, senior; Peyton Howard, Sanger, senior

TIGHT END: Janson Robeson, Gainesville, senior

CENTER: Deondre Clark, Hirschi, senior

GUARD: Ty Watson, Decatur, junior; Jonathan Havis, Sanger, senior

TACKLE: Christian Najera, Decatur, sophomore; R.J. Flores, Sanger, senior

DEFENSE

TACKLE: Jake Galbreath, Sanger, junior; Wade Pennington, Argyle, senior

END: Braxton Roth, Decatur, junior; R.J. Hickman, Burkburnett, senior; Gavin Erwin, Sanger, senior

INSIDE LINEBACKER: Clay Webster, Sanger, junior; Mason Underwood, Burkburnett, sophomore; Dylan Nation, Decatur, junior

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Kaden Roberts, Argyle, junior; Hayden Major, Burkburnett, junior; Cole Denman, Decatur, junior; Seth Bennett, Gainesville, senior; Tory Temple, Hirschi, junior

CORNERBACK: Jhett Parker, Decatur, junior; Slater Wright, Argyle, junior

SAFETY: Gage Campbell, Argyle, senior; Nate Downing, Hirschi, sophomore; Drew Redwine, Decatur, senior

KICKER: Ivan Franco, Gainesville, junior

PUNTER: Hunter Turbeville, Gainesville, senior