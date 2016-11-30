Football: McAlister garners offensive honor – Senior leads Decatur 4-4A I selections

Payton McAlister scored 42 touchdowns and amassed 3,055 all-purpose yards in leading the Decatur Eagles to the area round of the Class 4A Division I Region I playoffs.
The Decatur senior running back rushed for 1,693 yards and 27 touchdowns and caught 70 passes for 1,044 yards and another 14 scores.
McAlister’s eye-popping numbers earned him District 4-4A Division I Offensive Player of the Year.
McAlister was one of several Eagles honored by the league.
Argyle quarterback Dane Ledford took the MVP honor after leading his team to the league title. His teammate Pierce Davies garnered Defensive Player of the Year. Argyle’s Caelan Keenan and Brett Lundy were the top offensive and defensive linemen. Argyle’s Chase Petter was the top defensive newcomer.
The Argyle coaches were selected as the top staff.
Wichita Falls Hirschi’s Daimarqua Foster grabbed offensive newcomer of the year.
Decatur’s versatile senior Tyler Ticknor earned Utility Player of the Year. Playing quarterback, running back and receiver on offense, Ticknor ran for 726 yards and 15 touchdowns. He threw 743 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 17 passes for 301 yards and a score.
Decatur receiver Dane Fitzgerald and guard Terry Lee Hogan made the first-team offense. Fitzgerald caught 43 passes for 770 yards and five touchdowns. Hogan played every game and helped lead an offensive line for a unit that averaged 514 yards per game.
Decatur linebackers Harrison Haney and Josh Sij made the first-team defense. Haney was in on 174 tackles with 13 stops for losses. Sij also had 13 tackles for losses among his 86.
Decatur quarterback Wilson Hicks, guard Ty Watson and tackle Christian Najera made the second-team offense.
End Braxton Roth, linebacker Dylan Nation and defensive backs Jhett Parker and Drew Redwine landed on the second-team defense.
DISTRICT 4-4A I FOOTBALL TEAM
MVP: Dane Ledford, Argyle, senior
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Payton McAlister, Decatur, senior
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Pierce Davies, Argyle, senior
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Daimarqua Foster, Hirschi, sophomore
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Chase Petter, Argyle, sophomore
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Caelan Keenan, Argyle, junior
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Brett Lundy, Argyle, senior
UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Ticknor, Decatur, senior
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Argyle
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK: C.J. Jackson, Sanger, junior
RUNNING BACK: Roman Turner, Hirschi, senior; Dameon Moser, Sanger, junior; Don Williams, Argyle, junior; Calion Baker, Gainesville, junior
RECEIVER: Darion Chafin, Burkburnett, senior; Dane Fitzgerald, Decatur, junior; Josh Kemp, Gainesville, junior; Braven Smith, Sanger, senior
TIGHT END: Casey Harper, Argyle, senior
CENTER: Jack Williams, Argyle, senior
GUARD: Bryce Hege, Argyle, senior; Gage Mallory, Argyle, senior; Terry Lee Hogan, Decatur, senior
TACKLE: Tanner Polley, Sanger, junior; Jaxon Frazier, Argyle, senior
DEFENSE
TACKLE: John Phillips, Argyle, senior; Tyler Eddington, Gainesville, junior
END: Ezekiel Holmes, Hirschi, junior; Hayden Mouser, Argyle, junior
INSIDE LINEBACKER: Harrison Haney, Decatur, junior; Isaiah White, Hirschi, junior; Brock Howard, Sanger, sophomore
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Luke Pennington, Sanger, junior; Matthew Horton, Argyle, senior; Josh Sij, Decatur, junior
CORNERBACK: Brenden Dixon, Argyle, sophomore; Gerrick McKinney, Hirschi, junior; Cody Hunter, Sanger, senior
SAFETY: Tavium Lee, Hirschi, senior; Peyton Howard, Sanger, senior; Dillon Carter, Argyle, sophomore
KICKER: Dylan Sadler, Argyle, senior
PUNTER: Dillon Carter, Argyle, sophomore
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK: Wilson Hicks, Decatur, sophomore
RUNNING BACK: Gavin Brown, Sanger, junior; Kolby Youngblood, Burkburnett, senior
RECEIVER: Cale Nanny, Argyle, junior; Chase Estrada, Argyle, junior; Javen Banks, Hirschi, junior; Xavier King, Hirschi, senior; Peyton Howard, Sanger, senior
TIGHT END: Janson Robeson, Gainesville, senior
CENTER: Deondre Clark, Hirschi, senior
GUARD: Ty Watson, Decatur, junior; Jonathan Havis, Sanger, senior
TACKLE: Christian Najera, Decatur, sophomore; R.J. Flores, Sanger, senior
DEFENSE
TACKLE: Jake Galbreath, Sanger, junior; Wade Pennington, Argyle, senior
END: Braxton Roth, Decatur, junior; R.J. Hickman, Burkburnett, senior; Gavin Erwin, Sanger, senior
INSIDE LINEBACKER: Clay Webster, Sanger, junior; Mason Underwood, Burkburnett, sophomore; Dylan Nation, Decatur, junior
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Kaden Roberts, Argyle, junior; Hayden Major, Burkburnett, junior; Cole Denman, Decatur, junior; Seth Bennett, Gainesville, senior; Tory Temple, Hirschi, junior
CORNERBACK: Jhett Parker, Decatur, junior; Slater Wright, Argyle, junior
SAFETY: Gage Campbell, Argyle, senior; Nate Downing, Hirschi, sophomore; Drew Redwine, Decatur, senior
KICKER: Ivan Franco, Gainesville, junior
PUNTER: Hunter Turbeville, Gainesville, senior