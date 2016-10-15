Football: Krum comes back, edges Bulls, 47-35

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

The Bridgeport Bulls’ offense broke out Friday night, piling up 458 yards against the Krum Bobcats’ usually stingy defense.

But it was not enough to overcome a huge night by the Bobcats and quarterback Brandon Reeves.

Reeves threw for 306 yards and a pair of scores and rushed for another 176 yards and two touchdowns in Krum’s 47-35 win over the Bulls.

Reeves’ 63-yard pass to Preston Shifflett put Krum up 40-35 with 7:57 to go. Reeves added a 57-yard scoring run with 3:05 remaining to put the game away.

The loss dropped Bridgeport to 3-5 and 0-2 in District 3-4A Division II.

Krum rolled up 691 yards of offense and rushed for 385.

Reeves hit Justus Martinez with a 68-yard pass just 14 seconds into the game to get Krum started.

Bridgeport responded quickly with Jason Faulkenberry connecting with Marcellus Johnson for 51 yards.

Faulkenberry put the Bulls in front, 14-7, with a 41-yard run to the end zone.

The two teams traded scores throughout the first half with Bridgeport owning a 28-27 halftime lead.

Krum regained the lead early in the third and held it until Fauklenberry hit Hayden Sutherland for a 30-yard pass with 8:46 to go to put Bridgeport up 35-33.

Faulkenberry finished the night 18-for-33 for 263 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.