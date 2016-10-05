Football: Kicking to the beat – Drum major uses leg to keep Eagles marching

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Halftime is a break in the action and a chance to catch their breath for the Decatur football players, with the exception of Brett Bean.

At intermission, the senior placekicker returns to the field to direct the Decatur Marching Band as the drum major.

“I wait to be called on to kick in football and then there’s the rush for showtime at halftime,” Bean said. “My adrenaline doesn’t go down until after the game.”

Bean is especially amped for this Friday when the Eagles take on the top-ranked team in 4A Division I Argyle on the grid iron. Then the Decatur band marches at intermission opposite of the defending 4A champions from Argyle.

“They are the state champs,” Bean said. “As our band director says, we want to not only win the game but win halftime.”

Bean, who has played soccer his whole life and football through his freshman year, rejoined the Eagles football team at the urging of some of his classmates. Bean said some players approached him at his job at the Plaza Cinema IV about becoming the team’s kicker.

“They said we need a kicker,” Bean said.

“I felt called upon and wanted to do what I can for my school.”

He went to talk to Decatur football coach Mike Fuller and band director Eric McNeil about trying to balance his duties with the band and kicking.

“We were able to get him into the fifth period athletics for him to work on kicking,” Fuller said. “That’s when we go over the kicking game. That gives him time to kick. That’s the only time we see him during the day.”

McNeil said when Bean approached him with the idea he was skeptical at first.

“When he told me, I thought it was crazy,” he said. “But he told me, ‘don’t worry.’ He wouldn’t miss anything.

“He hasn’t missed a rehearsal. At half, he conducts the band and then runs off to be with the football team.”

McNeil said the only time he misses with the band is in the stands during games.

“Luckily we have two other drum majors,” McNeil said.

Bean said his biggest worry was balancing both with his demanding studies. He is ranked No. 3 in his class.

Fans have taken notice of Bean’s dual duties.

“It’s the coolest thing. People have come up and said, ‘You have a football player that’s a drum major. That’s great,'” McNeil said.

On extra points, Bean has been near automatic. He’s 28 for 30. He’s yet to attempt a field goal.

“He’s got a good leg. We haven’t attempted a field goal but I feel confident he’s ready,” Fuller said. “He’s getting better with kickoffs, too.”

Bean has three touchbacks on 46 kicks.

Bean said he’s been working hard on kicking and has hit a long of 55 yards in practice.

“I’m trying to build that trust after taking two years off,” Bean said.

Along with a busy Friday night, Bean will lead the band into its first competition of the fall Saturday as the region contest nears. This is an advancing year for 4A bands. Bands compete for state titles every other year.

Decatur will compete at regionals Oct. 22 at Northwest High School.

“This is a state year,” Bean said. “This is my second year as the drum major and I put every ounce of energy into the band.”

With Bean splitting his time between the band and football team, he’s brought the two together. Fuller said he’s noticed audible cheers from the band when Bean runs onto the field.

“I know the band gets excited when he gets in there,” Fuller said.

Bean usually rides home from games with the band.

“He feels responsible for them,” Fuller said.

Bean has dreamed up a perfect scenario for Friday, which includes marching to a pair of wins.

“The ultimate would be kicking as many extra points as possible to win the game and our band showing what we can do on the field at halftime,” Bean said.