Football: Jackets hope to score first win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

The Boyd Yellowjackets couldn’t capitalize on opportunities last week against Tolar, falling 36-14.

Boyd forced three turnovers and three times came away empty after moving inside the Tolar 30.

“We played well and had our chances,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins. “They are a top 10 Division II team. They have skilled kids that can go.”

The Yellowjackets will take their fourth stab at getting their first win of the year Friday as they head to Henrietta to take on the Bearcats at 7 p.m.

The Bearcats rebounded from a loss to Paradise with a victory over Bowie.

Henrietta is powered by dual threat quarterback Zack West, who rushed for 123 yards last week in the win over Bowie.

“He throws it well, but they will use him more to run,” Hopkins said.

Garrett Moran rushed for 144 yards last week for the Yellowjackets. He also caught two passes for 25 yards and a score. He lined up at five different spots on offense last week, including quarterback.

Hopkins said Caleb Rodriguez will be back in the lineup this week after missing last week.

TOLAR 36, BOYD 14

Tolar … 7 … 13 … 16 … 0 … – … 36

Boyd … 0 … 7 … 0 … 7 … – … 14

FIRST QUARTER

Tolar – 6:57, Cody Jones 1 run, Will Bonnell kick

SECOND QUARTER

Boyd – 11:52, Garrett Moran 38 run, Spencer Pellegrini kick

Tolar – 10:39, Griffin King 69 pass from Colby Trinkle, Bonnell kick

Tolar – 8:07, Bonnell 85 pass from Trinkle, kick failed

THIRD QUARTER

Tolar – 6:01, Trinkle 1 run, Bonnell pass from Trinkle

Tolar – 3:10, Jacob Sparks 2 run, Bonnell run

FOURTH QUARTER

Boyd – 2:08, Moran 12 pass from Kody Risenhoover, Pellegrini kick

TOLAR … BOYD

First Downs … 18 … 10

Rushes-Yards … 35-199 … 43-192

Passing Yards … 360 … 41

Total Yards … 559 … 233

Comp-Att-Int … 20-36-3 … 4-12-0

Punts-Average … 1-68 … 7-37

Fumbles-Lost … 1-0 … 1-1

Penalties-Yards … 4-42 … 7-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Tolar, Cody Jones 8-75. Boyd, Garrett Moran 16-144

PASSING: Tolar, Colby Trinkle 20-36-3-360. Boyd, Kody Risenhoover 4-12-0-41.

RECEIVING: Tolar, Will Bonnell 12-204. Boyd, Garrett Moran 2-25.

BOYD YELLOWJACKETS (0-3) AT HENRIETTA BEARCATS (2-1)

Bearcat Stadium

BOYD: Harris Rating 197

NOTABLE: Boyd gave up more than 500 yards for the second time last week.

HENRIETTA: Harris Rating 209

NOTABLE: Henrietta rebounded from loss to Paradise to beat Bowie, 23-22.

HARRIS LINE: Henrietta by 11