Football: Jackets face Bullfrogs

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football

After having their first scrimmage canceled by weather, the Boyd Yellowjackets finally had a chance to get on the field Friday against Chico.

With only one senior on the field and several starters making varsity debuts, Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins said the action was vital for his team heading into this Friday’s regular season opener at home against Lake Worth.

“We did some good things and played pretty well,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins. “We have everything nailed down as far as positions. We don’t have a ton of depth. We can’t get anyone hurt. Some of our guys are never going to leave the field.”

Kody Risenhoover will get his first start at quarterback. The sophomore will try to get the ball in the hands of Garrett Moran, last year’s All-Wise Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

“[Kody] threw the ball well in the pocket,” Hopkins said about the scrimmage.

Hopkins expects it to take some time for the offense to reach its potential with several new starters.

“This will be a tough game. There will be a ton of mistakes with all the kids getting their feet wet,” Hopkins said.

Defensively, the Yellowjackets will face a tough challenge against the Bulldogs’ running game. Hopkins said last year’s starting quarterback Monta Kimble transferred.

“The guy they have now is quick and can run,” Hopkins said.

LAKE WORTH BULLFROGS (0-0) AT BOYD YELLOWJACKETS (0-0)

J.G. Cartwright Field at Yellowjacket Stadium

LAKE WORTH: Harris Rating 196

NOTABLE: The Bullfrogs are loaded with veterans on each side of the ball from last year’s 4-7 team that reached the playoffs.

BOYD: Harris Rating 197

NOTABLE: The Yellowjackets start the season looking for a 14th straight trip to the playoffs. Boyd graduated its leading passer, receiver, rusher and tackler from last year.

HARRIS LINE: Boyd by 1