Football: Holmes, McDonald earn 5A all-state honors

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Northwest seniors Gavin Holmes and Caden McDonald led the Texans on a historic run this fall.

Behind the receiver and linebacker, the Texans went 10-2 and captured the program’s first bi-district title.

Holmes caught 83 passes for 1,545 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added two kickoff returns for scores.

McDonald made 95 tackles in the regular season, including 12 for losses and three sacks. He also caused three fumbles and picked off two passes, returning one for a score.

Both players earned spots this week on the Associated Press’ 5A all-state first-team.

Three other Northwest players received honorable mention.

“An all-state selection is definitely a blessing,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe. “I’m definitely proud of all the guys. But none of those guys get all the accolades without the help of their team.”

Northwest junior offensive tackle Darrell Simpson and running back Syrus Moore received honorable mention as offensive selections.

Simpson graded out at 91 percent on the line with 40 pancake blocks.

Moore, in his first season at running back, rushed for 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Defensive back Tanner Savoy received honorable mention. Savoy led Northwest with six interceptions. He also caused a fumble and recovered two along with making 109 tackles.

On the 4A squad, Decatur senior running back Payton McAlister received honorable mention after rushing for 1,693 yards and tallying 1,044 receiving with 42 total touchdowns.