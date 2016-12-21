Football: Holmes earns top offensive award

Gavin Holmes caught 83 passes for 1,545 yards and 15 touchdowns in leading the Northwest Texans to the program’s first 10-win season and playoff victory.
The receiver’s standout season earned him District 6-5A Offensive MVP. The honor follows his 5A all-state selection.
Holmes was one of 18 Texans to receive district honors.
League and 5A Division II state champion, Aledo, hauled in several of the superlative awards. Bearcat quarterback Dillon Davis took MVP. Defensive tackle Wes Harris was the top defensive player. Defensive end Colt Ellison garnered top defensive newcomer.
Eaton sophomore running back Titus Swen earned offensive newcomer of the year.
Northwest landed four players on the first-team offense – quarterback Prince Mavula, running back Syrus Moore, receiver Carson Hickman and tackle Joshua Campbell.
Mavula threw for 3,173 yards and 31 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Moore in his first season in the backfield ran for 1,800 yards and 20 scores. Hickman caught 33 passes for 505 yards and eight touchdowns.
Five Texans made the first-team defense – end David Wilson, inside linebacker Koby Belcher, outside linebacker Caden McDonald, cornerback Emmanuel Ogunwolu and safety Tanner Savoy.
McDonald made 95 tackles in the regular season, including 12 for losses and three sacks. He also caused three fumbles and picked off two passes, returning one for a score.
Savoy led Northwest with six interceptions. He also caused a fumble and recovered two, along with making 109 tackles. Ogunwolu allowed only three completions all year, picked off three passes and broke up 14 passes.
Northwest receivers Jordan Ames and Leo Saldana, center Cole Green, guard Anthony Crawford and tackle Darrell Simpson made the second-team offense.
Defensive tackle Damonte Brooks, inside linebacker Carson Lane and cornerback Daniel Bin-Mitende landed on the second-team defense.
DISTRICT 6-5A FOOTBALL TEAM
MVP: Dillon Davis, Aledo, senior
OFFENSIVE MVP: Gavin Holmes, Northwest, senior
DEFENSIVE MVP: Wes Harris, Aledo, senior
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER: Titus Swen, Eaton, sophomore
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER: Colt Ellison, Aledo, sophomore
UTILITY PLAYER: Breshun Berry, Boswell, junior
COACHING STAFF: Aledo, Eaton
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK: Prince Mavula, Northwest, junior
RUNNING BACK: Donnie Evans, Aledo, junior; Damon Williams, Boswell, senior; Syrus Moore, Northwest, senior
FULLBACK: Logan Peterson, Aledo, senior
TIGHT END: Zach Whiteside, Brewer, senior
RECEIVER: Logan Bridges, Aledo, senior; Hunter Rosson, Aledo, junior; Isaiah Mayfield, Boswell, senior; Jordan Brooks-Wess, Eaton, junior; Carson Hickman, Northwest, senior; Clint Smith, Saginaw, senior
CENTER: Carter Tillman, Aledo, senior; Justin Watson, Boswell, senior
GUARD: Truett Knox, Aledo, junior; Seth Strickland, Aledo, senior; Jake Allsbrooks, Boswell, senior
TACKLE: Chuck Filiaga, Aledo, senior; Drew Barton, Aledo, senior; Joshua Campbell, Northwest, junior
KICKER: Alex Quevedo, Azle, senior
DEFENSE
END: Michael Arlt, Aledo, senior; D’Shalon Douglas, Boswell, senior; Darius Gipson, Boswell, senior; Marcel, Paige, Brewer, junior; David Wilson, Northwest, junior
TACKLE: James Williams, Aledo, junior; Kyrese McFarland, Boswell, junior; Jett Reed, Brewer, senior
INSIDE LINEBACKER: Will Trawick, Aledo, senior; Hunter Harp, Boswell, senior; Christian Cato, Brewer, senior; Koby Belcher, Northwest, senior
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Rhett Harris, Aledo, senior; Seth Ortega, Azle, senior; Caleb Genberg, Boswell, junior; Caden McDonald, Northwest, senior
CORNERBACK: Kole Taylor, Azle, senior; Ja’Mayo Simms, Boswell, senior; Adrian Pena, Brewer, senior; Emmanuel Ogunwolu, Northwest, senior
SAFETY: Wyatt Harris, Aledo, sophomore; Jacob Mueller, Boswell, senior; Tanner Savoy, Northwest, senior
PUNTER: Brevin McCoy, Aledo, senior
DEEP SNAPPER: Zach Edwards, Azle, junior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK: Brayden Thomas, Boswell, freshman; Riley Taylor, Eaton, junior
RUNNING BACK: Jase McClellan, Aledo, freshman; Davion Jones, Azle, senior; Curtis Taylor, Brewer, junior; Ke-shawn Gbanquoi, Chisholm Trail, senior; Richedi Tshitoko, Saginaw, senior
FULLBACK: Carson Martinez, Azle, senior
TIGHT END: Jack Mooney, Aledo, senior
RECEIVER: Preston Jefferis, Aledo, senior; Cody Akers, Azle, sophomore; Chris Neel, Boswell, senior; Tre King, Eaton, sophomore; Jordan Ames, Northwest, senior; Leo Saldana, Northwest, junior
CENTER: Flavio Casterneda, Chisholm Trail, senior; Cole Green, Northwest, junior
GUARD: Max Michaels, Boswell, junior; Fernando Monreal, Brewer, senior; Ryan Scruggs, Brewer, senior; Boomer Warren, Eaton, junior; Anthony Crawford, Northwest, senior
TACKLE: Chase Slack, Azle, senior; Jackson Skelton, Eaton, sophomore; Darrell Simpson, junior
KICKER: Quinn Davis, Aledo, senior; Rhett Marshall, Eaton, junior
DEFENSE
END: Micah Rodgers, Azle, senior; Raynard Caldwell, Chisholm Trail, senior; Colton Grissom, Eaton, sophomore; Cameron McEntire, Saginaw, junior
TACKLE: Andrew Lutz, Azle, junior; Zach Marks, Eaton, junior; Damonte Brooks, Northwest; Coleton Reinhardt, Saginaw, sophomore
INSIDE LINEBACKER: Aaron Hale, Aledo, junior; Seth Bell, Azle, senior; Dominick Segoviano, Boswell, senior; Blake Thornburg, Chisholm Trail, senior; Carson Lane, Northwest, senior; Anthony Smith, Saginaw, senior
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Gamble Moore, Azle, junior; Branson Dail, Brewer, junior; Justin Golden, Chisholm Trail, senior; Nick Cerniauskas, Eaton, sophomore
CORNERBACK: Brannon Webb, Aledo, sophomore; Johann Dube, Aledo, senior; Shawn Holton, sophomore; Daniel Bin-Mitende, Northwest, junior
SAFETY: Logan Childs, Aledo, senior; Laurent Swanson, Brewer, junior; Jaidon Larry, Chisholm Trail, junior
PUNTER: Alex Quevedo, Azle, senior
DEEP SNAPPER: Jacob Mueller, Boswell, senior; Matt Blakely, Saginaw, senior