Football: Holmes earns top offensive award

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tags: Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

Gavin Holmes caught 83 passes for 1,545 yards and 15 touchdowns in leading the Northwest Texans to the program’s first 10-win season and playoff victory.

The receiver’s standout season earned him District 6-5A Offensive MVP. The honor follows his 5A all-state selection.

Holmes was one of 18 Texans to receive district honors.

League and 5A Division II state champion, Aledo, hauled in several of the superlative awards. Bearcat quarterback Dillon Davis took MVP. Defensive tackle Wes Harris was the top defensive player. Defensive end Colt Ellison garnered top defensive newcomer.

Eaton sophomore running back Titus Swen earned offensive newcomer of the year.

Northwest landed four players on the first-team offense – quarterback Prince Mavula, running back Syrus Moore, receiver Carson Hickman and tackle Joshua Campbell.

Mavula threw for 3,173 yards and 31 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Moore in his first season in the backfield ran for 1,800 yards and 20 scores. Hickman caught 33 passes for 505 yards and eight touchdowns.

Five Texans made the first-team defense – end David Wilson, inside linebacker Koby Belcher, outside linebacker Caden McDonald, cornerback Emmanuel Ogunwolu and safety Tanner Savoy.

McDonald made 95 tackles in the regular season, including 12 for losses and three sacks. He also caused three fumbles and picked off two passes, returning one for a score.

Savoy led Northwest with six interceptions. He also caused a fumble and recovered two, along with making 109 tackles. Ogunwolu allowed only three completions all year, picked off three passes and broke up 14 passes.

Northwest receivers Jordan Ames and Leo Saldana, center Cole Green, guard Anthony Crawford and tackle Darrell Simpson made the second-team offense.

Defensive tackle Damonte Brooks, inside linebacker Carson Lane and cornerback Daniel Bin-Mitende landed on the second-team defense.

DISTRICT 6-5A FOOTBALL TEAM

MVP: Dillon Davis, Aledo, senior

OFFENSIVE MVP: Gavin Holmes, Northwest, senior

DEFENSIVE MVP: Wes Harris, Aledo, senior

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER: Titus Swen, Eaton, sophomore

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER: Colt Ellison, Aledo, sophomore

UTILITY PLAYER: Breshun Berry, Boswell, junior

COACHING STAFF: Aledo, Eaton

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Prince Mavula, Northwest, junior

RUNNING BACK: Donnie Evans, Aledo, junior; Damon Williams, Boswell, senior; Syrus Moore, Northwest, senior

FULLBACK: Logan Peterson, Aledo, senior

TIGHT END: Zach Whiteside, Brewer, senior

RECEIVER: Logan Bridges, Aledo, senior; Hunter Rosson, Aledo, junior; Isaiah Mayfield, Boswell, senior; Jordan Brooks-Wess, Eaton, junior; Carson Hickman, Northwest, senior; Clint Smith, Saginaw, senior

CENTER: Carter Tillman, Aledo, senior; Justin Watson, Boswell, senior

GUARD: Truett Knox, Aledo, junior; Seth Strickland, Aledo, senior; Jake Allsbrooks, Boswell, senior

TACKLE: Chuck Filiaga, Aledo, senior; Drew Barton, Aledo, senior; Joshua Campbell, Northwest, junior

KICKER: Alex Quevedo, Azle, senior

DEFENSE

END: Michael Arlt, Aledo, senior; D’Shalon Douglas, Boswell, senior; Darius Gipson, Boswell, senior; Marcel, Paige, Brewer, junior; David Wilson, Northwest, junior

TACKLE: James Williams, Aledo, junior; Kyrese McFarland, Boswell, junior; Jett Reed, Brewer, senior

INSIDE LINEBACKER: Will Trawick, Aledo, senior; Hunter Harp, Boswell, senior; Christian Cato, Brewer, senior; Koby Belcher, Northwest, senior

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Rhett Harris, Aledo, senior; Seth Ortega, Azle, senior; Caleb Genberg, Boswell, junior; Caden McDonald, Northwest, senior

CORNERBACK: Kole Taylor, Azle, senior; Ja’Mayo Simms, Boswell, senior; Adrian Pena, Brewer, senior; Emmanuel Ogunwolu, Northwest, senior

SAFETY: Wyatt Harris, Aledo, sophomore; Jacob Mueller, Boswell, senior; Tanner Savoy, Northwest, senior

PUNTER: Brevin McCoy, Aledo, senior

DEEP SNAPPER: Zach Edwards, Azle, junior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Brayden Thomas, Boswell, freshman; Riley Taylor, Eaton, junior

RUNNING BACK: Jase McClellan, Aledo, freshman; Davion Jones, Azle, senior; Curtis Taylor, Brewer, junior; Ke-shawn Gbanquoi, Chisholm Trail, senior; Richedi Tshitoko, Saginaw, senior

FULLBACK: Carson Martinez, Azle, senior

TIGHT END: Jack Mooney, Aledo, senior

RECEIVER: Preston Jefferis, Aledo, senior; Cody Akers, Azle, sophomore; Chris Neel, Boswell, senior; Tre King, Eaton, sophomore; Jordan Ames, Northwest, senior; Leo Saldana, Northwest, junior

CENTER: Flavio Casterneda, Chisholm Trail, senior; Cole Green, Northwest, junior

GUARD: Max Michaels, Boswell, junior; Fernando Monreal, Brewer, senior; Ryan Scruggs, Brewer, senior; Boomer Warren, Eaton, junior; Anthony Crawford, Northwest, senior

TACKLE: Chase Slack, Azle, senior; Jackson Skelton, Eaton, sophomore; Darrell Simpson, junior

KICKER: Quinn Davis, Aledo, senior; Rhett Marshall, Eaton, junior

DEFENSE

END: Micah Rodgers, Azle, senior; Raynard Caldwell, Chisholm Trail, senior; Colton Grissom, Eaton, sophomore; Cameron McEntire, Saginaw, junior

TACKLE: Andrew Lutz, Azle, junior; Zach Marks, Eaton, junior; Damonte Brooks, Northwest; Coleton Reinhardt, Saginaw, sophomore

INSIDE LINEBACKER: Aaron Hale, Aledo, junior; Seth Bell, Azle, senior; Dominick Segoviano, Boswell, senior; Blake Thornburg, Chisholm Trail, senior; Carson Lane, Northwest, senior; Anthony Smith, Saginaw, senior

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Gamble Moore, Azle, junior; Branson Dail, Brewer, junior; Justin Golden, Chisholm Trail, senior; Nick Cerniauskas, Eaton, sophomore

CORNERBACK: Brannon Webb, Aledo, sophomore; Johann Dube, Aledo, senior; Shawn Holton, sophomore; Daniel Bin-Mitende, Northwest, junior

SAFETY: Logan Childs, Aledo, senior; Laurent Swanson, Brewer, junior; Jaidon Larry, Chisholm Trail, junior

PUNTER: Alex Quevedo, Azle, senior

DEEP SNAPPER: Jacob Mueller, Boswell, senior; Matt Blakely, Saginaw, senior