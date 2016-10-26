Football: Holding the line – Blockers overcome injuries to keep Decatur winning

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

Decatur’s offense enters Friday night’s game at Burkburnett averaging 489 yards per game.

The unit features running back Payton McAlister, who is on the verge of breaking 1,000 yards in rushing (987 yards) and receiving (824), and quarterback Wilson Hicks, who’s thrown for 19 touchdowns with just one interceptions and three receivers with more than 500 yards and 20 catches.

But the unsung heroes of the group is an offensive line that despite being besieged by injuries to three starters continues to perform.

Only guards Terry Lee Hogan and Tyler Watson have been able to stay in the lineup. They will be the only two members of the season opening starting offensive line on the field Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

“It’s a testament to the guys being ready when it’s their turn and their preparation every day,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “I can’t say enough about the job Coach [Scott] Warner has done to get the guys ready.”

Center Adrian Cantu and tackle Morgan Picha are out with season-ending injuries. Zane Hickey also may not be back according to Fuller.

Christian Najera, Colby Murillo and Lex Fernandez have filled in on the line. James White and Ridge Burden have been called up from the junior varsity to give the line some needed depth this week.

Hogan said in spite of the injuries the unit expects to be successful.

“It’s a credit to our coach, giving us the basics and breaking it down for us and teaching techniques that are easy to understand,” Hogan said.

“We’re full of talent. I could go down and the team would carry on.”

The Eagles will look to carry on their current two-game winning streaking against the winless Bulldogs. Decatur clinched a playoff spot last week with the win over Gainesville. They need a win Friday to make sure they have a shot at playing for the second seed out of District 4-4A Division I in the final week against Sanger.

“If we want that seeding game, we have to take care of this one,” Fuller said.

While winless, the Bulldogs have put up points and yards offensively. The Bulldogs average better than 300 yards per game offensively. Burkburnett features senior receiver Darion Chafin, who has 702 yards and seven touchdowns on 44 catches.

Fuller said quarterback Marcus Jackson is dangerous with his ability to run and throw the ball.

Defensively, Decatur will be without David Carroll and Cole Denman.

DECATUR 56, GAINESVILLE 28

Gainesville … 6 … 15 … 7 … 0 … – … 28

Decatur … 14 … 14 … 14 … 14 … – … 56

FIRST QUARTER

Gainesville – 9:04, Calion Baker 19 run, kick blocked

Decatur – 7:18, Payton McAlister 22 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

Decatur – 2:24, Wilson Hicks 1 run, Brett Bean kick

SECOND QUARTER

Gainesville – 9:37, Luis Huerta 7 pass from Hunter Turbeville, Turbeville run

Decatur – 8:50, Payton McAlister 47 run, Brett Bean kick

Gainesville – 1:00, Draylon Franklin 19 pass from Hunter Turbeville, Ivan Franco kick

Decatur – 0:25, Payton McAlister 18 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

THIRD QUARTER

Gainesville – 6:33, Josh Kemp 9 pass from Hunter Turbeville, Ivan Franco kick

Decatur – 4:51, Mario Ramos 30 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

Decatur – 0:46, Payton McAlister 73 run, Brett Bean kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Decatur – 11:51, Tyler Ticknor 40 run, Brett Bean kick

Decatur – 5:01, Payton McAlister 1 run, Brett Bean kick

GAINESVILLE … DECATUR

First Downs … 21 … 18

Rushes-Yards … 41-227 … 30-332

Passing Yards … 180 … 189

Total Yards … 407 … 521

Comp-Att-Int … 21-34-1 … 12-26-0

Sacks-Yards lost … 3-25 … 0-0

Punts-Average … 3-30.6 … 1-39

Fumbles-Lost … 1-0 … 0-0

Penalties-Yards … 9-76 … 8-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Gainesville, Calion Baker 31-233, Hunter Turbeville 10-(minus 6). Decatur, Payton McAlister 15-208, Tyler Ticknor 5-47, Wilson Hicks 7-44, Dane Fitzgerald 1-24, Dylan Nation 1-9, Beau Bedford 1-11. Passing: Gainesville, Hunter Turbeville 21-34-1-180. Decatur, Wilson Hicks 11-15-0-189, Tyler Ticknor 1-1-0-15.

RECEIVING: Gainesville, Janson Robeson 2-19, Calion Baker 3-17, Josh Kemp 3-26, Draylon Franklin 6-69, Luis Huerta 4-17, Reed Harrison 4-26. Decatur, Moses Ramos 1-6, Mario Reyes 2-48, Payton McAlister 5-67, Tyler Ticknor 2-27, Dane Fitzgerald 2-60.

DECATUR EAGLES (5-3) AT BURKBURNETT BULLDOGS (0-8)

Bulldog Stadium

DECATUR: Harris Rating 235

NOTABLE: Payton McAlister is 13 yards shy of 1,000 yards rushing.

BURKBURNETT: Harris Rating 205

NOTABLE: The Bulldogs are minus 9 in turnovers.

HARRIS LINE: Decatur by 30