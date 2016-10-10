SPORTS HEADLINES

Football: Graham throws down Bulls in district opener

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016
The Bridgeport Bulls struggled offensively in the first half as the Graham Steers ran out to a quick 30-0 lead.

Graham went on to score the 37-7 victory in the District 3-4A Division II opener.

The Graham defense netted a safety to start the scoring and held the Bulls scoreless in the first half.

Bridgeport broke the shutout with a 1-yard touchdown run by Chase Williams with 7:45 left in the third quarter.

After managing 71 yards in the first half, Bridgeport finished with 228. The Bulls were limited by three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble.

Jason Faulkenberry threw for 135 yards, completing 18 of his 35 attempts with two interceptions.

The Bulls couldn’t slow down Graham quarterback Tucker Horn, who threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 23 of his 39 passes with an interception. He added a 1-yard touchdown run.

Horn hit Adam Groves for touchdowns covering 9, 44 and 38 yards. The 38-yard toss with 6:13 left in third capped the scoring.

Groves finished with eight catches for 141 yards.

