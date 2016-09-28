Football: Frequent traveler – McPeek commutes to lead Patriots

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Gideon McPeek commutes from Muenster every day to practice with his Victory Christian teammates.

For him the drive is more than worth it.

“I drive an hour to get here,” he explained. “I love it. I love football.”

Over the past two seasons, the Patriots have been the benefactors of him commuting. With McPeek at quarterback, the Patriots are 14-2, including 4-1 this year.

McPeek threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another last week in the Patriots’ 70-56 loss to Westlake. The week before he accounted for 10 touchdowns in the win over Covenant Classical.

“He’s a great athlete and competitor,” said Victory coach Joe Berry. “He’s a big part of the success we’ve had. He had over 400 total yards last week.”

Berry points that performances have come while McPeek has battled through several nicks and bruises.

“He’s in ice every day,” Berry said. “He’s beat up, but there’s never been a thought of him coming out.”

McPeek, who is a homeschool student, joined Victory last year after previously playing with the Wise County Warriors – a homeschool team.

McPeek said he’s always been homeschooled and enjoys it.

“I’ve never done anything else. It leaves a lot of doors open,” he said.

But he loves the opportunity to join his teammates on the field each day.

Joining Victory, he moved from running back to quarterback.

Playing quarterback in the six-man game can be tough, McPeek explains. He’s forced to make decisions quickly with pass rushers after him.

“It’s so much faster [than 11-man],” McPeek said. “It’s more of a running game for the quarterback. There’s no time to set up.”

McPeek said he’s worked some on throwing on the run but admits that most of the plays are improvised. While he threw for 373 yards last week, McPeek would rather make plays with his legs.

“I’d rather run. I trust it more,” McPeek said.

He also has trust in his trusty Prius to get him back and forth to practice.

“You’ve got to have a car with good gas mileage,” he said.

WESTLAKE 70, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 56

VCA … 16 … 32 … 0 … 8 … – … 56

Westlake … 12 … 22 … 20 … 14 … – … 70

FIRST QUARTER

VCA – 8:10, Justin McBride 22 pass from Gideon McPeek, McBride kick

VCA – 2:39, McBride 27 pass from McPeek, McBride kick

Westlake – 1:53, touchdown, kick failed

Westlake – 0:28, touchdown, kick blocked

SECOND QUARTER

Westlake – 8:17, touchdown, kick good

VCA – 7:45, McBride 62 pass from McPeek, McBride kick

Westlake – 7:25, touchdown, kick good

VCA – 6:19, McPeek 45 run, kick good

VCA – 4:11, Luke Mosley 5 run, McBride kick

Westlake – 1:45, touchdown, kick failed

VCA – 0:54, McBride 22 pass from McPeek, McBride kick

THIRD QUARTER

Westlake – 8:42, touchdown, kick failed

Westlake – 5:57, touchdown, kick failed

Westlake – 1:39, touchdown, kick good

FOURTH QUARTER

VCA – 9:47, Jackson Shriver 52 pass from McPeek, McBride kick

Westlake – 5:33, touchdown, kick good

Westlake – 0:03, fumble return, kick good

VCA … WESTLAKE

First Downs … 15 … NA

Rushes-Yards … 45 … NA

Passing Yards … 373 … NA

Total Yards … 418 … NA

Comp-Att-Int … 15-26-1 … NA

Punts-Average … 1-44 … NA

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … NA

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: VCA, Gideon McPeek 45.

PASSING: VCA, McPeek 15-26-1-373.

RECEIVING: VCA, Justin McBride 166, Jackson Shriver 172.

FW HILL HAWKS (1-2) AT VICTORY CHRISTIAN PATRIOTS (4-1)

FW Hill: Hill beat Cornerstone 28-24 last week.

VCA: The Patriots lost for only the second time as a varsity program last week.