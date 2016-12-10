Football: Faulkenberry earns honor

In his first full season as the Bridgeport Bulls’ starting quarterback, Jason Faulkenberry threw for 18 touchdowns and 2,187 yards.
The signal caller completed 180 of his 329 attempts. In the second half of the season, he averaged 272 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and nine picks. He ended the season with a five-touchdown performance, the second best in school history.
Faulkenberry earned the District 3-4A Division II Offensive Sophomore of the Year.
Krum senior Brandon Reeves took the MVP honor. Iowa Park’s Bowie Franks was the top offensive player and Graham’s Jack Hays the best defensive star.
Bridgeport landed four players on the first-team offense – wide receiver Marcellus Johnson, center Nate Ramirez and tackle Levi Lane. Johnson made 35 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns. Ramirez started all 10 games and was the team’s most consistent run and pass blocker.
Linebackers Marcos DeLuna and Abe Huerta and safety Chase Williams earned first-team defensive spots. Williams made 80 tackles and broke up seven passes. DeLuna was in on 89 stops with a sack and fumble recovery. Huerta recorded 87 tackles with two sacks, two fumble recoveries and broke up three passes.
Running back Grayson Mathes, receiver Hayden Sutherland and kicker Efrain DeLuna were picked for the second-team offense. Defensive tackle Demetri Hendrick, end Jake Martinez and linebacker Regi Lane made the second-team defense.
3-4A DIVISION II TEAM
MVP: Brandon Reeves, Krum, senior
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bowie Franks, Iowa Park, senior
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack Hays, Graham, senior
OFFENSIVE LINE MVP: Everett Gunnoe, Krum, senior
DEFENSIVE LINE MVP: Donnell Kendricks, Vernon, senior
OFFENSIVE SOPHOMORE OF THE YEAR: Jason Faulkenberry, Bridgeport, sophomore
DEFENSIVE SOPHOMORE OF THE YEAR: Will Hays, Graham, sophomore
UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chaz Smith, Vernon, junior
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Krum
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK: Dylan Meyer, Iowa Park
RUNNING BACK: Cole Barton, Bridgeport; Jaxon Brockway, Graham; Haeden Knight, Krum
FULL BACK: Brent McCallon, Vernon
WIDE RECEIVERS: Marcellus Johnson, Bridgeport; Justus Martinez, Krum; Adam Groves, Graham; Colton Dickerson, Iowa Park
TIGHT END: Jay Schweiger, Iowa Park
CENTER: Nate Ramirez, Bridgeport; Zane Howard, Krum
GUARD: Hector Alejo, Graham; Conner Rhodes, Iowa Park; Josh Baker, Krum
TACKLE: Levi Lane, Bridgeport; Hunter Dooley, Graham; Preston Newman, Vernon
KICKER: Maurico Gonzalez, Vernon
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Alfonso Duran, Graham; Ben Perches, Krum
DEFENSIVE END: Kota May, Krum; Raymond Barrington, Krum
INSIDE LINEBACKER: Marcos DeLuna, Bridgeport; Colton Spradley, Krum; Branden Brewer, Iowa Park
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Abe Huerta, Bridgeport; Justin Adams, Krum; Cy Holt, Graham
CORNERS: Caleb Schertz, Krum; Wes Martin, Graham
SAFETY: Chase Williams, Bridgeport; Colton Dickerson, Iowa Park; Jackson Smith, Krum
PUNTER: Bryson Hall, Vernon
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK: Tucker Horn, Graham
RUNNING BACK: Grayson Mathes, Bridgeport; Jordan Villalobos, Vernon
FULL BACK: Ryan Gipson, Krum
WIDE RECEIVERS: Hayden Sutherland, Bridgeport; Colton Waters, Bridgeport; Kody Perry, Graham; Billy Pearson, Iowa Park; Preston Shifflett, Krum
TIGHT END: Jacob Boyd, Vernon
CENTER: Riley Wyatt, Graham; Zach Stolle, Vernon
GUARD: Jeremiah Stanley, Iowa Park; Evan Shipley, Krum
TACKLE: Hunter Bagley, Iowa Park; Antonio Barraza, Krum
KICKER: Efrain DeLuna, Bridgeport; Jayton Harwell, Krum
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Demetri Hendrick, Bridgeport; Romario Solano, Vernon; Dre Gresham, Iowa Park
DEFENSIVE END: Jake Martinez, Bridgeport; James Fallon, Iowa Park; Preston Langley, Graham
INSIDE LINEBACKER: Regi Lane, Bridgeport; Juan Salazar, Vernon
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Joel Jones, Graham; Brenden Payton, Iowa Park
CORNERS: Colton Oster, Krum; Chad Thomas, Vernon
SAFETY: Payton Johnston, Graham; Billy Pearson, Iowa Park
PUNTER: Caleb Schertz, Krum