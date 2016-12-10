Football: Faulkenberry earns honor

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

In his first full season as the Bridgeport Bulls’ starting quarterback, Jason Faulkenberry threw for 18 touchdowns and 2,187 yards.

The signal caller completed 180 of his 329 attempts. In the second half of the season, he averaged 272 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and nine picks. He ended the season with a five-touchdown performance, the second best in school history.

Faulkenberry earned the District 3-4A Division II Offensive Sophomore of the Year.

Krum senior Brandon Reeves took the MVP honor. Iowa Park’s Bowie Franks was the top offensive player and Graham’s Jack Hays the best defensive star.

Bridgeport landed four players on the first-team offense – wide receiver Marcellus Johnson, center Nate Ramirez and tackle Levi Lane. Johnson made 35 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns. Ramirez started all 10 games and was the team’s most consistent run and pass blocker.

Linebackers Marcos DeLuna and Abe Huerta and safety Chase Williams earned first-team defensive spots. Williams made 80 tackles and broke up seven passes. DeLuna was in on 89 stops with a sack and fumble recovery. Huerta recorded 87 tackles with two sacks, two fumble recoveries and broke up three passes.

Running back Grayson Mathes, receiver Hayden Sutherland and kicker Efrain DeLuna were picked for the second-team offense. Defensive tackle Demetri Hendrick, end Jake Martinez and linebacker Regi Lane made the second-team defense.

3-4A DIVISION II TEAM

MVP: Brandon Reeves, Krum, senior

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bowie Franks, Iowa Park, senior

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack Hays, Graham, senior

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP: Everett Gunnoe, Krum, senior

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP: Donnell Kendricks, Vernon, senior

OFFENSIVE SOPHOMORE OF THE YEAR: Jason Faulkenberry, Bridgeport, sophomore

DEFENSIVE SOPHOMORE OF THE YEAR: Will Hays, Graham, sophomore

UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chaz Smith, Vernon, junior

COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Krum

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Dylan Meyer, Iowa Park

RUNNING BACK: Cole Barton, Bridgeport; Jaxon Brockway, Graham; Haeden Knight, Krum

FULL BACK: Brent McCallon, Vernon

WIDE RECEIVERS: Marcellus Johnson, Bridgeport; Justus Martinez, Krum; Adam Groves, Graham; Colton Dickerson, Iowa Park

TIGHT END: Jay Schweiger, Iowa Park

CENTER: Nate Ramirez, Bridgeport; Zane Howard, Krum

GUARD: Hector Alejo, Graham; Conner Rhodes, Iowa Park; Josh Baker, Krum

TACKLE: Levi Lane, Bridgeport; Hunter Dooley, Graham; Preston Newman, Vernon

KICKER: Maurico Gonzalez, Vernon

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Alfonso Duran, Graham; Ben Perches, Krum

DEFENSIVE END: Kota May, Krum; Raymond Barrington, Krum

INSIDE LINEBACKER: Marcos DeLuna, Bridgeport; Colton Spradley, Krum; Branden Brewer, Iowa Park

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Abe Huerta, Bridgeport; Justin Adams, Krum; Cy Holt, Graham

CORNERS: Caleb Schertz, Krum; Wes Martin, Graham

SAFETY: Chase Williams, Bridgeport; Colton Dickerson, Iowa Park; Jackson Smith, Krum

PUNTER: Bryson Hall, Vernon

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Tucker Horn, Graham

RUNNING BACK: Grayson Mathes, Bridgeport; Jordan Villalobos, Vernon

FULL BACK: Ryan Gipson, Krum

WIDE RECEIVERS: Hayden Sutherland, Bridgeport; Colton Waters, Bridgeport; Kody Perry, Graham; Billy Pearson, Iowa Park; Preston Shifflett, Krum

TIGHT END: Jacob Boyd, Vernon

CENTER: Riley Wyatt, Graham; Zach Stolle, Vernon

GUARD: Jeremiah Stanley, Iowa Park; Evan Shipley, Krum

TACKLE: Hunter Bagley, Iowa Park; Antonio Barraza, Krum

KICKER: Efrain DeLuna, Bridgeport; Jayton Harwell, Krum

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Demetri Hendrick, Bridgeport; Romario Solano, Vernon; Dre Gresham, Iowa Park

DEFENSIVE END: Jake Martinez, Bridgeport; James Fallon, Iowa Park; Preston Langley, Graham

INSIDE LINEBACKER: Regi Lane, Bridgeport; Juan Salazar, Vernon

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Joel Jones, Graham; Brenden Payton, Iowa Park

CORNERS: Colton Oster, Krum; Chad Thomas, Vernon

SAFETY: Payton Johnston, Graham; Billy Pearson, Iowa Park

PUNTER: Caleb Schertz, Krum