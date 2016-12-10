Football: Essig named top newcomer

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Jace Essig started all 10 games at quarterback for the Paradise Panthers, running for 401 yards and six touchdowns and throwing for 223 yards and three scores.

Essig earned a District 4-3A Division Offensive Newcomer honor with Brock sophomore Zakk Young,

Brock senior Tyler Gray took the MVP award. Bowie’s Brandon Hutto garnered the Offensive MVP. Brock’s Zane Young took the top defensive award.

Boyd senior tackle/center Reece Jordan earned outstanding lineman. He graded out over 90 percent every week with numerous pancake blocks.

Paradise linemen Jared Richardson and Colt Ryle and kicker Conner Snell made the first-team offense with Boyd receiver Garrett Moran. Moran caught eight passes for 160 yards with two touchdowns. He rushed for 937 yards and seven scores.

Paradise landed five players on the first-team defense – end Richardson, tackle Seth Grammer, linebacker Ty Valentine, defensive back Patrick Dorado and punter Conner Snell.

Richardson made 69 tackles with 10 for losses. Grammer recorded two sacks and five stops for losses among his 86. Valentine finished with 56 tackles and six for losses. Dorado picked off five passes and finished with 66 tackles.

Paradise running backs Lane Upton and Tristan Sims, lineman Arturo Licea, tight end Mitchell Sellers and Boyd lineman Logan Graham earned second-team offensive selections.

The second-team defense included Paradise end Clayton Fulkerson, tackle Cody Hollaway, linebacker Bradly Young defensive back Matt Whalen and Boyd defensive back Moran.

4-3A DIVISION I TEAM

MVP: Tyler Gray, Brock, senior

OFFENSIVE MVP: Brandon Hutto, Bowie, senior

DEFENSIVE MVP: Zane Young, Brock, senior

CO-NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jace Essig, Paradise, freshman; Zakk Young, Brock, sophomore

CO-OUTSTANDING LINEMAN: Reece Jordan, Boyd, senior; Mac Harrah, Brock, senior

COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Brock

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Shane Scott, Ponder, senior

RUNNING BACK: Matthew Gray, Brock, junior; Brady Tennison, Breckenridge, senior; Jonathan Aguilar, Ponder, senior

LINE: Hunter Kirkham, Bowie, junior; Jared Richardson, Paradise, senior; Jayton Hallmark, Brock, junior; Sage Boleman, Brock, junior; Devin Stentz, Brock, senior; Colt Ryle, Paradise, senior; Brandon Fruth, Ponder, junior; Issac Landaverde, Bowie, senior; Zack Johnson, Ponder, senior

TIGHT END: Carson Langen, Brock, senior

RECEIVER: Garrett Moran, Boyd, junior; Hayden Waller, Brock, senior; Chase Harris, Ponder, senior; Rylan Waldo, Ponder, junior

KICKER: Bryce Nye, Brock, senior; Conner Snell, Paradise, senior

DEFENSE

END: Demarcus Johnson, Breckenridge, senior; Terrance Roberson, Breckenridge, junior; Tanner Patino, Brock, junior; Jared Richardson, Paradise, senior; Colton McCarroll, Ponder, senior; Jacob Summerlin, Ponder, senior; Matthew Wallace, Bowie, junior

TACKLE: Cooper Huffstetler, Bowie, senior; Brady Tennison, Breckenridge, senior; Mikey Golden, Brock, senior; Skylar Collier, Brock, junior; Justin Stout, Ponder, senior; Seth Grammer, Paradise, senior

LINEBACKER: L.B. Clement, Bowie, senior; Alfredo Arellano, Breckenridge, senior; Matthew Gray, Brock, junior; Ty Valentine, Paradise, senior; Brock Anderson, Ponder, junior

DEFENSIVE BACK: Kobe Trought, Brock, junior; Patrick Dorado, Paradise, senior; Chase Harris, Ponder, senior; Dustin Van Wey, Bowie, senior; Lonnie Hinson, Breckenridge, junior

PUNTER: Shane Scott, Ponder, senior; Conner Snell, Paradise, senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Tripp Jones, Brock, sophomore

RUNNING BACK: Gage Posey, Bowie, senior; Lonnie Hinson, Breckenridge, junior; Trent Patino, Brock, senior; Ethan Hill, Ponder, senior; Lane Upton, Paradise, junior; Tristan Sims, Paradise, senior

LINE: Erik Delao, Bowie, senior; Logan Graham, Boyd, sophomore; Eric Rodriguez, Bowie, senior; Chase Harris, Brock, senior; Tyler Wagner, Ponder, junior; Trey Smith, Ponder, sophomore; Arturo Licea, Paradise, sophomore

TIGHT END: Alfredo Arellano, Breckenridge, senior; Brock Anderson, Ponder, junior; Mitchell Sellers, Paradise, freshman

RECEIVER: Matthew Wallace, Bowie, junior; Pablo Ramirez, Breckenridge, senior; Jacob Summerlin, Ponder, senior

DEFENSE

END: Clayton Fulkerson, Paradise, junior

TACKLE: Parker Murphree, Brock, senior; Lex Love, Bowie, senior; Tate Swearengin, Brock, junior; Cody Hollaway, Paradise, senior; Jordan Davis, Ponder, senior

LINEBACKER: Dillon Swain, Bowie, junior; Warren Hardy, Breckenridge, junior; Bradly Young, Paradise, senior; Noah Bean, Ponder, junior

DEFENSIVE BACK: Pike Langford, Brock, senior; Matt Whalen, Paradise, senior; Kaden McEwen, Ponder, junior; Logan Boyd, Bowie, senior; Garrett Moran, Boyd, junior; Nathan Wilcox, Breckenridge, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYD: Logan Graham, linebacker; Dylan Couture, defensive line; Caleb Rodriguez, linebacker; Boone Eustace, defensive back