Football: Eagles take break before district race

Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

After scoring a big win over rival Bridgeport in the Battle of Big Sandy, the Decatur Eagles took the week to reset before starting the District 4-4A Division I slate.

“We’ve just been really focused on fundamentals that we felt we needed to work on,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “We’ve not been super physical this week. We’ve let guys heal. We want to be fresh for district. We’ve also got in some good work in the weight room.”

The Eagles will return to the field Oct. 7 with a showdown at home against No. 1 Argyle.

“[The open week] has given us three extra days to get ready for Argyle. They run a defense we don’t see too often,” Fuller said.

Argyle runs a 10-1 similar to the attacking defense that Celina popularized over the past two decades.

The Eagles enter district at 3-2 and on a two-game winning streak after victories over Stephenville and Bridgeport. The win streak followed back-to-back setbacks in tight games against Alvarado and Midlothian Heritage.

“It was a great non-district. We’d have liked to have won the games that we lost,” Fuller said. “But sometimes you get a little better attention and resolve when you lose a close game. Those games were against really good teams. That was the idea when putting together a tough non-district schedule.”

Decatur is averaging 546 yards per game.

Payton McAlister enters district with 564 yards rushing and 604 yards receiving.

The Eagles have four receivers with more than 300 yards receiving.

Wilson Hicks has started the past two games for the Eagles at quarterback, throwing 10 touchdowns without an interception. In his 10 quarters, he’s thrown for 1,010 yards and 14 scores.

Tyler Ticknor, who started the first three games before suffering an ankle injury, is still mending. Fuller said Friday that Ticknor has started running and working with trainers.

“He hasn’t been able to practice at full speed yet,” Fuller said.