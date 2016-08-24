Football: Eagles primed for opener

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

After having their playoff run cut short in the first round last year, the Decatur Eagles have counted down the days to getting back on the field.

Friday night, the Eagles get that opportunity when they head to Springtown for the regular season opener at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re ready for it,” said Decatur running back Payton McAlister. “For us seniors, we’re beyond ready for it. We want to start off well.”

In his third year on the Decatur sidelines, Mike Fuller expects his squad to do just that. He points out that nearly everyone has been in the system now for three years and should feel comfortable with their assignments.

“We feel good. Everyone is understanding what we’re trying to do,” Fuller said. “We have a few guys that are starting their third year – Payton and Terry Lee [Hogan]. Everyone, unless they’ve moved in, has been running our stuff for three years.”

Offensively, the Eagles have shown their explosive potential in two scrimmages against Princeton and Liberty Christian. Second-year starting quarterback Tyler Ticknor has shown the ability to spread the ball around to a variety of receivers.

“Our receivers are doing a good job,” Fuller said. “They are showing they can do something after catching the ball.”

Fuller added that the Eagles’ offensive line is also improving.

The Decatur defense returns just two starters that were on the field last November for the playoff game – Josh Sij and Jhett Parker. Parker was just released for contact this week.

“They are getting better,” Fuller said about the defense.

The Eagles must slow down a Springtown offense that is led by returning starting quarterback Kaleb Chesney, who threw for 2,300 yards and 29 touchdowns last year.

“They do a good job and will have a few surprises,” Fuller said.

DECATUR EAGLES (0-0) AT SPRINGTOWN PORCUPINES (0-0)

Porcupine Stadium

DECATUR: Harris Rating 224

NOTABLE: The Eagles have made the playoffs in the first two seasons under Mike Fuller. Decatur returns several weapons from an explosive offense, including Tyler Ticknor and Payton McAlister.

SPRINGTOWN: Harris Rating 213

NOTABLE: Springtown made the playoffs last year at the end of a 5-6 season and bring back quarterback Kaleb Chesney, who threw for 2,300 yards last season.

HARRIS LINE: Decatur by 11