Football: Eagles look to bounce back quickly

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

The Decatur Eagles faced the tallest of challenges to start District 9-4A last Friday against the top-ranked 4A Division I team in the state, Argyle.

Before even leaving the field Friday night after a 64-35 setback, Decatur coach Mike Fuller warned against letting that loss linger.

After coaching at Colleyville Heritage and Coppell against state powers Southlake Carroll and Euless Trinity, Fuller pointed out how teams react the following week after those big tests settled the rest of the district races.

“Everyone has to play them. It’s how you respond to that game,” Fuller said. “It’s who bounces back the best.”

The Eagles (3-3, 0-1) will try to bounce back with a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls against Hirschi (4-2, 0-1).

Against Argyle, the Eagles kept pace early, trailing 23-21 before allowing 17 unanswered points to close the first half.

Decatur posted the most points that Argyle has allowed this season. The Eagles finished with 338 yards.

“We did some good things,” Fuller said. “When you play someone with that style of defense and that talent, every play is adjusted. We executed well.

“If you go series by series, when we did something well we did something positive on first down. We got in a hole a couple of times and couldn’t get out of it.”

Decatur also had to play the majority of the game without center Adrian Cantu. Logan Darst filled in.

“Logan came in and did a good job,” Fuller said.

Cantu is expected to be out two weeks. Ethan Luig, Colby Murillo and Darst were working out at center this week in practice.

“We’ll see who does the best,” Fuller said.

Tyler Ticknor saw his first action since suffering an ankle injury Sept. 10 against Midlothian Heritage. He ran for 45 yards on 13 carries and split time at quarterback with Wilson Hicks. Ticknor threw four passes.

Hicks threw for 176 yards, completing 15 of his 26 attempts.

Hirschi will hit the field just five days after having to complete its game with Sanger Saturday. The Huskies lost 49-41 with Sanger rallying for the victory.

Fuller said the Huskies are a much-improved team from the one they beat 63-25 last year.

“They are playing better and with a lot more confidence,” Fuller said.

“Their running back is incredible. Their line is much better and is playing really hard.”

Roman Turner has 959 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns to pace the Huskies.

Hirschi is averaging 261 yards rushing per game.

ARGYLE 64, DECATUR 35

Argyle … 23 … 17 … 17 … 7 … – … 64

Decatur … 14 … 7 … 7 … 7 … – … 35

FIRST QUARTER

Argyle – 11:41, Garrett Carter 94 kickoff run, kick blocked

Decatur – 8:54, Tyler Ticknor 1 run, Brett Bean kick

Argyle – 5:23, Dylan Sadler 34 field goal

Decatur – 3:40, Payton McAlister 1 run, Bean kick

Argyle – 3:11, Don Williams 22 pass from Dane Ledford, Sadler kick

Argyle – 0:57.4, Cale Nanny 26 pass from Ledford, Sadler kick

SECOND QUARTER

Decatur – 9:46, Payton McAlister 12 run, Bean kick

Argyle – 5:43, Sadler 32 field goal

Argyle – 3:08, Carter 8 pass from Ledford, Sadler kick

Argyle – 0:35.6 Chase Estrada 8 run, Sadler kick

THIRD QUARTER

Decatur – 10:18, Dane Fitzgerald 45 run, Bean kick

Argyle – 6:41, Sadler 50 field goal

Argyle – 5:07, Carter 32 pass from Ledford, Sadler kick

Argyle – 0:18, Williams 10 run, Sadler kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Decatur – 9:31, Payton McAlister 8 pass from Wilson Hicks, Bean kick

Argyle – 8:18, Williams 13 run, Travis Garner kick

ARGYLE … DECATUR

First Downs … 23 … 23

Rushes-Yards … 31-243 … 41-152

Passing Yards … 287 … 186

Total Yards … 530 … 338

Comp-Att-Int … 19-31-0 … 18-30-186

Sacks-Yards Lost … 1-4 … 5-44

Punts-Average … 2-38 … 4-24

Fumbles-Lost … 0-0 … 3-1

Penalties-Yards … 15-160 … 5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Argyle, Don Williams 14-169, Dane Ledford 6-26, Chase Estrada 5-33, Omar Borrayo 2-8, Hayden Clearman 2-(minus 4). Decatur, Tyler Ticknor 13-45, Payton McAlister 14-74, Dylan Nation 4-29, Dane Fitzgerald 2-39.

PASSING: Argyle, Dane Ledford 19-29-0-287, Hayden Clearman 0-2-0-0. Decatur, Wilson Hicks 15-26-1-176, Tyler Ticknor 3-4-0-10.

RECEIVING: Argyle, Chase Estrada 4-70, Garrett Carter 3-66, Cale Nanny 4-59, Don Williams 4-54, Casey Harper 2-11, Scott Hayes 1-17. Decatur, Dane Fitzgerald 4-48, Payton McAlister 11-117, Dylan Nation 1-5, Moses Ramos 3-16.

DECATUR EAGLES (3-3) AT WF HIRSCHI

Memorial Stadium

DECATUR: Harris Rating 234

NOTABLE: Decatur put up 35 points on Argyle defense that had not allowed more than 21.

HIRSCHI: Harris Rating 222

NOTABLE: Hirschi had to finish game with Sanger Saturday.

HARRIS LINE: Decatur by 55