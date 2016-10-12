Football: Eagles look to bounce back quickly

The Decatur Eagles faced the tallest of challenges to start District 9-4A last Friday against the top-ranked 4A Division I team in the state, Argyle.
Before even leaving the field Friday night after a 64-35 setback, Decatur coach Mike Fuller warned against letting that loss linger.
After coaching at Colleyville Heritage and Coppell against state powers Southlake Carroll and Euless Trinity, Fuller pointed out how teams react the following week after those big tests settled the rest of the district races.
“Everyone has to play them. It’s how you respond to that game,” Fuller said. “It’s who bounces back the best.”
The Eagles (3-3, 0-1) will try to bounce back with a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls against Hirschi (4-2, 0-1).
Against Argyle, the Eagles kept pace early, trailing 23-21 before allowing 17 unanswered points to close the first half.
Decatur posted the most points that Argyle has allowed this season. The Eagles finished with 338 yards.
“We did some good things,” Fuller said. “When you play someone with that style of defense and that talent, every play is adjusted. We executed well.
“If you go series by series, when we did something well we did something positive on first down. We got in a hole a couple of times and couldn’t get out of it.”
Decatur also had to play the majority of the game without center Adrian Cantu. Logan Darst filled in.
“Logan came in and did a good job,” Fuller said.
Cantu is expected to be out two weeks. Ethan Luig, Colby Murillo and Darst were working out at center this week in practice.
“We’ll see who does the best,” Fuller said.
Tyler Ticknor saw his first action since suffering an ankle injury Sept. 10 against Midlothian Heritage. He ran for 45 yards on 13 carries and split time at quarterback with Wilson Hicks. Ticknor threw four passes.
Hicks threw for 176 yards, completing 15 of his 26 attempts.
Hirschi will hit the field just five days after having to complete its game with Sanger Saturday. The Huskies lost 49-41 with Sanger rallying for the victory.
Fuller said the Huskies are a much-improved team from the one they beat 63-25 last year.
“They are playing better and with a lot more confidence,” Fuller said.
“Their running back is incredible. Their line is much better and is playing really hard.”
Roman Turner has 959 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns to pace the Huskies.
Hirschi is averaging 261 yards rushing per game.
ARGYLE 64, DECATUR 35
Argyle … 23 … 17 … 17 … 7 … – … 64
Decatur … 14 … 7 … 7 … 7 … – … 35
FIRST QUARTER
Argyle – 11:41, Garrett Carter 94 kickoff run, kick blocked
Decatur – 8:54, Tyler Ticknor 1 run, Brett Bean kick
Argyle – 5:23, Dylan Sadler 34 field goal
Decatur – 3:40, Payton McAlister 1 run, Bean kick
Argyle – 3:11, Don Williams 22 pass from Dane Ledford, Sadler kick
Argyle – 0:57.4, Cale Nanny 26 pass from Ledford, Sadler kick
SECOND QUARTER
Decatur – 9:46, Payton McAlister 12 run, Bean kick
Argyle – 5:43, Sadler 32 field goal
Argyle – 3:08, Carter 8 pass from Ledford, Sadler kick
Argyle – 0:35.6 Chase Estrada 8 run, Sadler kick
THIRD QUARTER
Decatur – 10:18, Dane Fitzgerald 45 run, Bean kick
Argyle – 6:41, Sadler 50 field goal
Argyle – 5:07, Carter 32 pass from Ledford, Sadler kick
Argyle – 0:18, Williams 10 run, Sadler kick
FOURTH QUARTER
Decatur – 9:31, Payton McAlister 8 pass from Wilson Hicks, Bean kick
Argyle – 8:18, Williams 13 run, Travis Garner kick
ARGYLE … DECATUR
First Downs … 23 … 23
Rushes-Yards … 31-243 … 41-152
Passing Yards … 287 … 186
Total Yards … 530 … 338
Comp-Att-Int … 19-31-0 … 18-30-186
Sacks-Yards Lost … 1-4 … 5-44
Punts-Average … 2-38 … 4-24
Fumbles-Lost … 0-0 … 3-1
Penalties-Yards … 15-160 … 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Argyle, Don Williams 14-169, Dane Ledford 6-26, Chase Estrada 5-33, Omar Borrayo 2-8, Hayden Clearman 2-(minus 4). Decatur, Tyler Ticknor 13-45, Payton McAlister 14-74, Dylan Nation 4-29, Dane Fitzgerald 2-39.
PASSING: Argyle, Dane Ledford 19-29-0-287, Hayden Clearman 0-2-0-0. Decatur, Wilson Hicks 15-26-1-176, Tyler Ticknor 3-4-0-10.
RECEIVING: Argyle, Chase Estrada 4-70, Garrett Carter 3-66, Cale Nanny 4-59, Don Williams 4-54, Casey Harper 2-11, Scott Hayes 1-17. Decatur, Dane Fitzgerald 4-48, Payton McAlister 11-117, Dylan Nation 1-5, Moses Ramos 3-16.
DECATUR EAGLES (3-3) AT WF HIRSCHI
Memorial Stadium
DECATUR: Harris Rating 234
NOTABLE: Decatur put up 35 points on Argyle defense that had not allowed more than 21.
HIRSCHI: Harris Rating 222
NOTABLE: Hirschi had to finish game with Sanger Saturday.
HARRIS LINE: Decatur by 55