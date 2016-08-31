Football: Eagles look ahead to next challenge – Decatur not hung up on opening win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

With an eye-popping 74 points and 783 yards, the Decatur Eagles set the bar pretty high for their offense in the season-opening win Friday night.

But by Monday, the Eagles were trying to put that performance behind them and focus on the next goal which they’ve not accomplished in the previous two seasons under coach Mike Fuller – getting to 2-0.

“We have to forget about last week and move on,” said Decatur senior quarterback Tyler Ticknor. “It’s easy to get caught up in the stats and the big numbers. But we can’t focus on them. We have to forget about it and get ready for the next game.”

And the next opponent is one that will need the Eagles’ full attention – the Alvarado Indians handed them their lone loss in the regular season last year.

“We’re enjoying getting to gameplan for Alvarado. We hope to play a lot better than last year,” Ticknor said.

It was that loss to Alvarado that paved the way for Ticknor to take over as the Eagles’ quarterback. After playing linebacker, running back and a few series at quarterback, he took over the position for good and led Decatur to seven straight wins.

Friday the senior started his second year as the Eagles’ signal caller, completing 22 of his 28 passes for 419 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 132 yards and two scores.

“Last year through two games, he was starting at outside linebacker and running back and played some quarterback. He’s way ahead,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “[Friday] he seemed a lot more confident. He made the comment that the game seemed a lot slower.”

While putting up the video-game numbers against Springtown, Decatur played at a lightning-quick pace. Decatur ran more than 60 plays.

“There was one time we snapped the ball with 31 seconds left on the playclock,” Fuller said. “What we tell our kids is when we play fast, we limit the communication on the other side and we’re going to make them tired.”

The Eagles will be facing a contrasting style from Alvarado with its ball-control, downhill-running offense. The Indians rushed for 180 yards last week on 45 carries in the 27-21 loss to Northwest.

Blake Henderson led the Indians with 83 yards on 16 carries. Alonzo Shaw added 45 on 10 totes.

The Eagles will be without junior corner Jhett Parker, who aggravated a shoulder injury again against Springtown. Angel Garza, Marc Lara, Moses Ramos and Mario Reyes will share time at corner.

DECATUR 74, SPRINGTOWN 42

Decatur … 22 … 31 … 14 … 7 … – … 74

Springtown … 0 … 22 … 13 … 7 … – … 42

FIRST QUARTER

Decatur, 9:17 – Payton McAlister 13 run; run failed

Decatur, 6:01 – McAlister 38 pass from Tyler Ticknor; Ticknor run

Decatur, 0:22 – Mario Reyes 9 pass from Ticknor; Moses Ramos pass from Ticknor

SECOND QUARTER

Springtown, 11:53 – Ashton Watson 1 run, Wriley Russell kick

Springtown, 9:28 – Jonathan Chavez 4 pass from Kaleb Chesney, Russell kick

Decatur, 7:54 – McAlister 6 run, Reyes run

Decatur, 5:04 – McAlister 61 pass from Ticknor, Dane Fitzgerald pass from Ticknor

Springtown, 2:27 – Tre Steen 24 pass from Chesney, Russell kick

Decatur, 1:38 – Ticknor 12 run, Reyes run

Decatur, 0:26 – McAlister 83 run, Brett Bean kick

THIRD QUARTER

Springtown, 7:27 – Tyler Bragg 21 pas from Chesney, Russell kick

Decatur, 6:27 – Reyes 32 pass from Ticknor, Bean kick

Springtown, 3:59 – Watson 7 run, run failed

Decatur, 2:10 – Ticknor 5 run, Bean kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Decatur, 10:12 – Braxton Roth 23 run, Bean kick

Springtown, 5:37 – Watson 2 run, Russell kick

DECATUR … SPRINGTOWN

First Downs … 25 … 22

Rushes-yards … 32-355 … 40-189

Passing yards … 428 … 256

Total Yards … 783 … 445

Comp-Att-Int … 23-29-1 … 20-38-1

Sacks-Yards lost … 2-11 … 0-0

Punts-Average … 1-41 … 4-36.25

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 0-0

Penalties-Yards … 12-70 … 6-52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Decatur, Payton McAlister 12-179, Tyler Ticknor 11-132, Kooper Joplin 2-16, Dustin Krahn 1-5, Alec Uselton 1-(minus 3), Jordan White 2-0, Wilson Hicks 1-(minus 5), Braxton Roth 2-26. Springtown, Ashton Watson 24-152, Quinton Allen 2-6, Kaleb Chesney 13-40, Austin Chenault 1-(minus 7).

PASSING: Decatur, Ticknor 22-28-1-419, Hicks 1-1-0-9. Springtown, Chesney 20-38-1-256.

RECEIVING: Decatur, McAlister 6-193, Mario Reyes 4-125, Dane Fitzgerald 4-43, Joplin 1-4, Moses Ramos 5-39, Roth 1-9. Springtown, Tyler Bragg 7-76, Lane Hill 1-9, Eric Antonucci 2-34, Wriley Russell 1-40, Jonathan Chavez 1-4, Tre Steen 9-93.

ALVARADO INDIANS (0-1) AT DECATUR EAGLES (1-0)

Eagles Stadium

Alvarado: Harris Rating 230

Notable: The Indians rushed for 180 yards against 5A Northwest last week.

Decatur: Harris Rating 228

Notable: The Eagles scored 53 points and tallied more than 500 yards in the first half last week.

Harris Line: Pick

NORTHWEST TEXANS (1-0) AT MCKINNEY NORTH BULLDOGS (1-0)

Ron Poe Stadium

Northwest: Harris Rating 225

Notable: Syrus Moore ran for 95 yards and 3 TDs in the Texans’ win over Alvarado.

McKinney North: Harris Rating 234

Notable: The Bulldogs rallied with 17 points in the fourth quarter to beat Wylie in the opener.

Harris Line: McKinney North by 7