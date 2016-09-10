Football: Eagles hope to shine at Star – Decatur hopes to bounce back after loss to Alvarado

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Instead of Friday nights lights, the Decatur Eagles will play in the sparkling new domed stadium at The Star in Frisco Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles will kick off at 5:30 p.m. against Midlothian Heritage in the Southwest Showcase at the Dallas Cowboys’ 12,000-seat stadium in their practice complex.

“It’s a privilege to play in a place like that,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “But once the game starts, it’s all about how you execute and play.”

The Eagles will be looking to rebound after a 35-32 setback last week against Alvarado that included five turnovers – four interceptions and a fumble. Decatur also missed on three point-after conversions.

“We always preach next play or next practice,” Fuller said. “It’s a big game for us. We need to get back on track. We need to protect the ball.”

Defensively against Alvarado, the Eagles allowed just seven points in the second half and 21 of the Indians’ first-half points came after turnovers.

Harrison Haney made 16 stops and caused a fumble.

“We made big strides defensively last week,” Fuller said.

This week, the Eagles will face a Heritage squad coming off a 77-7 victory over Benbrook.

In two games, Heritage has piled up 113 points and is averaging better than 500 yards per game.

Quarterback Landon Ledbetter has thrown for 535 yards, completing 26 of his 39 attempts with seven touchdowns.

Noah Parker and Kerrion Fields are the Jaguars’ top receivers, combining for 21 catches and 412 yards and four touchdowns.

Nathan Gaskamp has added 207 yards rushing.

“They are well-coached and play hard,” Fuller said.

The Eagles will welcome corner back Jhett Parker back to the lineup. Parker has been out since the first half of the opener with a shoulder injury.

DECATUR EAGLES (1-1) VS. MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE (1-1)

The Star in Frisco, 5:30 p.m., Saturday

DECATUR: Harris Rating 228

NOTABLE: The Eagles are averaging 8.5 yards per carry.

HERITAGE: Harris Rating 206

NOTABLE: Quarterback Landon Ledbetter has thrown for 535 yards and 7 TDs.

HARRIS LINE: Decatur by 21