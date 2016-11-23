Football: Eagles graduate leaders after playoff run

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Standing on the field at Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene in a Decatur jersey for the last time, Payton McAlister received hugs and well-wishes from coaches, teammates and fans.

As a curtain-call, the senior running back who had provided countless thrills over the past three seasons ran for 296 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for scores in the Eagles’ 82-73 loss to Levelland in the 4A Division I Region I area game Friday.

“It was a good one to go out on,” McAlister said. “I love and enjoy all these people. It was definitely a good one to go out on.”

With the big night, McAlister ended the season with 1,693 yards and 28 touchdowns rushing. He added 1,046 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving. He closed his career with 4,139 yards rushing and 2,420 yards receiving and 86 total touchdowns.

McAlister was one of 14 seniors to close their careers for Decatur Friday at the end of the 7-5 season. Decatur coach Mike Fuller had been with the class for three years. During that time, Decatur made three playoff appearances, won a district title and this year made the area round.

“The seniors were a small group – not many numbers – but the ones that stuck with it had hearts of champions,” Fuller said. “The work ethic these younger kids get to see from a lot of these seniors…”

Fuller went on to point out the hard work and dedication of McAlister, Tyler Ticknor and Terry Lee Hogan.

Ticknor, who led Decatur to a district title in 2015 at quarterback, played multiple positions on offense and defensive back Friday. He ran for 90 yards and a touchdown. Ticknor also made six receptions for 125 yards and a score.

Hogan played on the offensive and defensive lines, rarely getting a break in the final weeks of the season.

“The careers those guys had, Terry Lee, Payton and Tyler,” Fuller said. “I don’t know how many touchdowns there were added up between those guys, how many great blocks and great defensive plays. It’s a lot of leadership and a lot pride graduating. I think they’ve made an impact on the guys in the future.”

Looking ahead to next year, Decatur will return quarterback Wilson Hicks, who made nine starts and threw for 2,449 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Hicks will return two of his top four receivers – Dane Fitzgerald and Mario Reyes – who combined for 76 catches, 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Defensively, the team’s three leading tacklers – Harrison Haney, Josh Sij and Braxton Roth – were juniors along with corner Jhett Parker.

LEVELLAND 82, DECATUR 73

Decatur … 20 … 14 … 20 … 19 … – … 73

Levelland … 26 … 21 … 14 … 21 … – … 82

FIRST QUARTER

Decatur – 10:19, Payton McAlister 12 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

Levelland – 8:47, Nick Gerber 6 run, kick failed

Levelland – 5:41, Jeffrey Elliott 10 pass from Nick Gerber, kick failed

Decatur – 4:55, Payton McAlister 47 run, kick failed

Levelland – 4:03, Qualin Miller 15 run, pass failed

Decatur – 3:32, Moses Ramos 19 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

Levelland – 0:19, Nick Gerber 5 run, Qualin Miller run

SECOND QUARTER

Levelland – 7:39, Qualin Miller 12 run, Jeffrey Elliott pass from Nick Gerber

Levelland – 4:14, Qualin Miller 12 run, Jeffrey Elliott kick

Levelland – 3:52, Kegan Dent 55 pass from Nick Gerber, kick failed

Decatur – 2:27, Moses Ramos 18 run, Brett Bean kick

Decatur – 1:00, Payton McAlister 23 run, Brett Bean kick

THIRD QUARTER

Levelland – 9:23, Daniel Hurn 4 pass from Nick Gerber, pass failed

Decatur – 9:06, Tyler Ticknor 67 pass from Wilson Hicks, kick failed

Decatur – 8:02, Tyler Ticknor 3 run, Brett Bean kick

Decatur – 3:24, Payton McAlister 35 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

Levelland – 2:01, Daniel Hurn 5 pass from Nick Gerber, Nick Gerber run

FOURTH QUARTER

Decatur – 10:47, Payton McAlister 27 run, Brett Bean kick

Levelland – 9:13, Qualin Miller 4 run, kick blocked

Levelland – 7:57, Zack Estrada 19 pass from Nick Gerber, Jeffrey Elliott pass from Nick Gerber

Decatur – 6:17, Mario Reyes 46 pass from Wilson Hicks, kick failed

Levelland – 4:33, Jeffery Elliott 23 pass from Nick Gerber, Jeffrey Elliott kick

Decatur – 3:30, Dane Fitzgerald 15 pass from Wilson Hicks, run failed

DECATUR … LEVELLAND

First Downs … 31 … 28

Rushes-Yards … 44-439 … 40-287

Passing Yards … 399 … 453

Total Yards … 838 … 740

Comp-Att-Int … 27-45-2 … 30-40-0

Sacks-Yards lost … 4-28 … 2-8

Punts-Average … 1-36 … 3-35

Fumbles-Lost … 5-1 … 0-0

Penalties-Yards … 13-116 … 6-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Decatur, Payton McAlister 21-296, Tyler Ticknor 12-90, Wilson Hicks 8-13, Moses Ramos 1-18, Dane Fitzgerald 2-22. Levelland, Quailin Miller 28-179, Nick Gerber 10-71, Chris Gerber 2-37.

PASSING: Decatur, Wilson Hicks 26-42-1-396, Payton McAlister 0-0-1-0, Tyler Ticknor 1-4-0-3. Levelland, Nick Gerber 30-40-0-453.

RECEIVING: Decatur, Payton McAlister 8-77, Dane Fitzgerald 7-89, Moses Ramos 4-46, Tyler Ticknor 6-125, Mario Reyes 3-51, Wilson Hicks 1-3, Beau Bedford 1-8. Levelland, Jeffrey Elliott 7-133, Qualin Miller 1-13, Kegan Dent 5-85, Daniel Hurn 7-81, Zack Estrada 4-100, Noah Childers 5-45.