Football: Eagles gear up for second round shootout – Potent offenses meet in the second round

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

After two years of heartbreak in the opening round of the playoffs against the Stephenville Yellowjackets, the Decatur Eagles cleared a huge hurdle Friday night.

Decatur held on in the final seconds to earn a trip past the first round for the first time since 2013.

“It was huge,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “Beating anyone twice in a year is tough. But when you factor in they are one of the most successful programs in Texas the past 25 years, it’s even bigger.”

Though the Eagles nearly let a 28-point lead get away, Fuller and the team are not dwelling on it and just looking ahead.

“You don’t get to advance any further by winning by 50 or one,” Fuller said. “The bottom line is to win the game and earn another week. We got it done.”

The new challenge for the Eagles (7-4) is the high-flying offense of the Levelland Lobos (8-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at McMurry University’s Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene in the 4A Division Region I area game.

The Lobos offense is averaging 598 yards per game behind quarterback Nick Gerber. The senior signal caller has thrown for 4,534 yards with 67 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He’s just four scores behind the state’s single season record for touchdown passes.

Jeffrey Elliott has caught 77 passes for 1,298 yards and 24 scores. Zack Estrada has added 72 catches for 1,107 yards and 14 touchdowns. Four Levelland receivers have more than 40 catches and 700 yards.

“Their quarterback is really good,” Fuller said. “They have good receivers that run good routes. What they do is really simple. They are just really good at what they do.”

Fuller added that the Lobos’ offensive line is really strong and that Gerber gets rid of the ball, quickly limiting the opportunity to get pressure on him.

Decatur gave up 574 yards last week, including 414 yards passing. The Eagles did come up with three interceptions. Drew Redwine collected the final interception at the goal line to seal the win.

Jhett Parker, who had two of the picks, separated his shoulder in the waning seconds of the game. He is expected back Friday.

The Lobos’ defense has given up 29.5 points per game. The Decatur offense has proved nearly as explosive as Levelland’s throughout the season, averaging 485 yards and 49.6 points.

Decatur scored on seven of its first eight possessions last week. Payton McAlister and Tyler Ticknor each topped 100 yards rushing.

McAlister is up to 1,397 yards rushing and 969 yards receiving. He’s scored 37 touchdowns.

After going up by 28 in the third quarter, Fuller said the offense misfired when it tried to slow the pace.

“That’s something we are working on this week,” Fuller said. “If they try to slow things down, they end up slowing themselves down. We’re so used to going so fast.

4A I REGION I AREA

DECATUR EAGLES (7-4) VS. LEVELLAND LOBOS (8-3)

Wilford Moore Stadium

McMurrry University, Abilene

7 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: Decatur defeated Stephenville 49-42. Levelland beat Mountain View 63-12.

DECATUR NOTABLE: The Eagles are in the second round for the first time since 2013. The Eagles defense allowed 414 yards passing last week.

LEVELLAND NOTABLE: The Lobos average 399 yards per game. Quarterback Nick Gerber’s 67 touchdown passes this season is just four behind the state record.

HARRIS LINE: Levelland by 13