Football: Eagles face Leopards for homecoming

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

The Decatur Eagles fought through rain, a pair of special teams miscues and a stubborn Wichita Falls Hirschi squad last Thursday to pick up their first District 4-4A Division I victory.

Decatur coach Mike Fuller said the win was big for the Eagles (4-3, 1-1), who dropped a pair of close games to Midlothian Heritage and Alvarado earlier in the season.

“It was the first close game that we’ve won,” Fuller said. “It was like we thought all along, [Hirschi] is good. They challenged us defensively.”

Decatur will face another challenge Friday, returning to Eagle Stadium for homecoming against the improving Gainesville Leopards.

After an 0-5 start, Gainesville opened district play with a 35-20 win over Burkburnett. The Leopards fell to top-ranked Argyle 48-20 last week.

“They’ve gotten better as the year has went on. They looked good against Burkburnett and did a good job against Argyle,” Fuller said.

Calion Baker has been a workhorse for the Leopards, rushing for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns on 169 carries.

Fuller said the Gainesville offensive line has been retooled and is doing a good job opening holes for Baker.

The Eagles allowed 320 yards rushing against Hirschi last week.

Decatur offset the big night by the Huskies on the ground with three touchdowns and 146 yards by Payton McAlister. Tyler Ticknor in his first game at H-back added 75 yards and a touchdown.

DECATUR 35, HIRSCHI 21

Decatur … 14 … 0 … 14 … 7 … – … 35

Hirschi … 0 … 7 … 14 … 0 … – … 21

FIRST QUARTER

Decatur – 9:12, Payton McAlister 5 run, Brett Bean kick

Decatur – 5:13, Tyler Ticknor 7 run, Bean kick

SECOND QUARTER

Hirschi – 10:33, Daimarqua Foster 37 run, pass failed

THIRD QUARTER

Hirschi – 11:02, Mar’tez Vrana 1 run, Isaiah White from Vrana

Hirschi – 5:18, Roman Turner 3 run, Jhaidon Duran kick

Decatur – 2:57, Mario Reyes 36 pass from Wilson Hicks, Bean kick

Decatur – 1:56, McAlister 11 run, Bean kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Decatur – 4:19, McAlister 27 run, Bean kick

DECATUR … HIRSCHI

First downs … 21 … 15

Rushes-Yards … 39-190 … 53-288

Passing … 133 … 34

Comp-Att-Int … 10-22-0 … 5-13-0

Punts … 3-35.3 … 3-34.8

Fumbles-Lost … 4-2 … 4-2

Penalties-Yards … 6-35 … 9-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Decatur, Payton McAlister 24-147, Tyler Ticknor 11-62, Dane Fitzgerald 2-(minus 5), Team 2-(minus 14). Hirschi, Roman Turner 30-173, Daimarqua Foster 12-89, Mar’tez Vrana 9-54, Carlos Melo 1-(minus 14), Team 1-(minus 14).

PASSING: Decatur, Wilson Hicks 10-19-0-133, Ticknor 0-2-0-0, McAlister 0-1-0-0. Hirschi, Vrana 5-13-0-34.

RECEIVING – Decatur, Mario Reyes 3-59, McAlister 3-32, Fitzgerald 2-21, Ticknor 1-12, Moses Ramos 1-9. Hirschi, Zach Downing 2-26, Javen Banks 1-9, Xavier King 1-5, Turner 1-(minus 6).

GAINESVILLE LEOPARDS (1-6) AT DECATUR EAGLES (4-3)

Eagle Stadium

GAINESVILLE: Harris Rating 204

NOTABLE: Cailon Baker has 1,000 yards, 9 TDs.

DECATUR: Harris Rating 235

NOTABLE: Payton McAlister averages 245 all-purpose yards per game.

HARRIS LINE: Decatur by 30