Football: Eagles’ comeback falls short

Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

After suffering a 35-32 loss to Alvarado, the Decatur Eagles spent a portion of Labor Day Monday on the practice field.

Decatur will have an extra day of preparation this week before a Saturday kickoff at The Star in Frisco against Midlothian Heritage.

“They were focused and in good spirits,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller about Monday’s practice. “When you lose a game that you feel you should’ve won, it makes it easier to learn when you watch the film.”

Decatur fought back from 21 points down in the first half to have a chance for an onside kick in the final minute that would have given the Eagles a shot at the win.

“We had a chance at both onside kicks,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “I’m proud of [the comeback attempt], but I’m not surprised. I don’t ever expect them to give up.

“They did play with a different urgency in the second half than in the first half.”

Decatur turned the ball over five times Friday – four interceptions and a fumble.

“We’ve got to protect the ball,” Fuller said.

ALVARADO 35, DECATUR 32

Alvarado … 14 … 14 … 0 … 7 … – … 35

Decatur … 0 … 12 … 6 … 14 … – … 32

FIRST QUARTER

Alvarado – 8:10, Blake Henderson 17 run, Trevor Stovall kick

Alvarado – 2:52, Brayden Ramsey 4 run, Trevor Stovall kick

SECOND QUARTER

Alvarado – 10:38, Jacob Shockley 45 run, Stovall kick

Decatur – 7:52, Tyler Ticknor 1 run, run failed

Decatur – 2:09, Ticknor 3 run, pass failed

Alvarado – 0:02, Ramsey 3 run, Stovall kick

THIRD QUARTER

Decatur – 4:43, Ticknor 1 run, pass failed

FOURTH QUARTER

Alvarado – 11:55, Henderson 7 run, Stovall kick

Decatur – 10:24, Ticknor 15 run, Brett Bean kick

Decatur – 0:36, Ticknor 5 run, Bean kick

ALVARADO … DECATUR

First Downs … 22 … 20

Rushes-Yards … 61-356 … 28-180

Passing Yards … 73 … 214

Total Yards … 429 … 394

Comp-Att-Int … 5-11-1 … 17-30-4

Sacks-Yards lost … 0-0 … 2-8

Punts-Average … 0-0 … 1-30

Fumbles-Lost … 2-2 … 2-1

Penalties-Yards … 11-100 … 6-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Decatur, Payton McAlister 11-58, Tyler Ticknor 13-59, Dane Fitzgerald 4-63. Alvarado, Blake Henderson 31-159, Jacob Shockley 19-127, Brayden Ramsey 8-61, Chance Temple 1-3, Colten Robles 1-2, Trevor Stovall 1-4.

PASSING: Decatur, Ticknor 17-30-4-214. Alvarado, Ramsey 5-11-1-73.

RECEIVING: Decatur: Kooper Joplin 2-17, Moses Ramos 4-48, Mario Reyes 1-11, Payton McAlister 7-84, Dane Fitzgerald 3-87. Alvarado, Bradley Boulton 1-14, Shockley 1-31, Robles 1-7, Stovall 2-20.