Football: Eagles’ comeback falls short

After suffering a 35-32 loss to Alvarado, the Decatur Eagles spent a portion of Labor Day Monday on the practice field.
Decatur will have an extra day of preparation this week before a Saturday kickoff at The Star in Frisco against Midlothian Heritage.
“They were focused and in good spirits,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller about Monday’s practice. “When you lose a game that you feel you should’ve won, it makes it easier to learn when you watch the film.”
Decatur fought back from 21 points down in the first half to have a chance for an onside kick in the final minute that would have given the Eagles a shot at the win.
“We had a chance at both onside kicks,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “I’m proud of [the comeback attempt], but I’m not surprised. I don’t ever expect them to give up.
“They did play with a different urgency in the second half than in the first half.”
Decatur turned the ball over five times Friday – four interceptions and a fumble.
“We’ve got to protect the ball,” Fuller said.
ALVARADO 35, DECATUR 32
Alvarado … 14 … 14 … 0 … 7 … – … 35
Decatur … 0 … 12 … 6 … 14 … – … 32
FIRST QUARTER
Alvarado – 8:10, Blake Henderson 17 run, Trevor Stovall kick
Alvarado – 2:52, Brayden Ramsey 4 run, Trevor Stovall kick
SECOND QUARTER
Alvarado – 10:38, Jacob Shockley 45 run, Stovall kick
Decatur – 7:52, Tyler Ticknor 1 run, run failed
Decatur – 2:09, Ticknor 3 run, pass failed
Alvarado – 0:02, Ramsey 3 run, Stovall kick
THIRD QUARTER
Decatur – 4:43, Ticknor 1 run, pass failed
FOURTH QUARTER
Alvarado – 11:55, Henderson 7 run, Stovall kick
Decatur – 10:24, Ticknor 15 run, Brett Bean kick
Decatur – 0:36, Ticknor 5 run, Bean kick
ALVARADO … DECATUR
First Downs … 22 … 20
Rushes-Yards … 61-356 … 28-180
Passing Yards … 73 … 214
Total Yards … 429 … 394
Comp-Att-Int … 5-11-1 … 17-30-4
Sacks-Yards lost … 0-0 … 2-8
Punts-Average … 0-0 … 1-30
Fumbles-Lost … 2-2 … 2-1
Penalties-Yards … 11-100 … 6-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Decatur, Payton McAlister 11-58, Tyler Ticknor 13-59, Dane Fitzgerald 4-63. Alvarado, Blake Henderson 31-159, Jacob Shockley 19-127, Brayden Ramsey 8-61, Chance Temple 1-3, Colten Robles 1-2, Trevor Stovall 1-4.
PASSING: Decatur, Ticknor 17-30-4-214. Alvarado, Ramsey 5-11-1-73.
RECEIVING: Decatur: Kooper Joplin 2-17, Moses Ramos 4-48, Mario Reyes 1-11, Payton McAlister 7-84, Dane Fitzgerald 3-87. Alvarado, Bradley Boulton 1-14, Shockley 1-31, Robles 1-7, Stovall 2-20.