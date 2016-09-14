Football: Eagles bid for rebound – Decatur faces winless Jackets

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

The Decatur Eagles and Stephenville Yellowjackets met the past two seasons in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The two teams enter Friday night’s regular season matchup with just one win between them in the first three weeks of the season.

Decatur (1-2) and Stephenville (0-3) will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville.

“We’re both on losing streaks and are both desperate for wins,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller.

Decatur is coming off a second straight close loss in which they rallied from a big early deficit. Unlike the week before against Alvarado, the Eagles came all the way back to get a lead Saturday in the fourth quarter against Midlothian Heritage before falling on a last-second field goal.

Fuller said even if the field goal at the end of last week’s game would have been missed it would not have changed the issues facing his team.

“We have to get better at tackling, getting off the field on third down and at protecting the ball,” he said.

Decatur struggled with all three for a second straight week. The Eagles allowed Heritage to roll up 550 yards, including 279 on the ground.

“We’ve got to tackle better and be more consistent,” Fuller said.

Decatur also committed a pair of first-half turnovers Saturday. The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times in the past two games.

Wilson Hicks will make the start at quarterback for the Eagles Friday with Tyler Ticknor out with an ankle injury. Hicks played the second half against Midlothian Heritage, leading the Eagles to touchdowns on four of five drives. He threw for 152 yards and four scores, completing nine of his 11 passes.

“He has great composure,” Fuller said. “He didn’t get a single team rep [last week]. He made maybe one mistake the whole game.”

Though winless in three games against Cleburne, Springtown and Everman, Stephenville has still displayed an explosive offense. The Yellowjackets are averaging 472 yards per game.

Quarterback Easton Jones has thrown for 711 yards and five touchdowns. Conner Schmutz has pulled in 13 receptions for 218 yards and two scores.

Krece Nowak paces the Stephenville running game with 506 yards on 116 carries with eight touchdowns.

“They are good,” Fuller said. “We have to play well.”

DECATUR EAGLES (1-2) AT STEPHENVILLE YELLOWJACKETS (0-3)

Memorial Stadium

DECATUR: Harris Rating 228

NOTABLE: Payton McAlister has 363 yards rushing, 371 receiving.

STEPHENVILLE: Harris Rating 217

NOTABLE: The winless Yellowjackets are averaging 470 yards per game.

HARRIS LINE: Decatur by 11