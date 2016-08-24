Football: Dragons look to start with win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

The Chico Dragons hit the field Friday night looking for a fifth straight winning season.

The Dragons will start the season on the road at Perrin at 7:30 p.m.

Chico has finished 6-4 the past four season and hope this is the year it can break the playoff drought that dates back to 2001.

Chico coach Lane Wilson starts his second year in charge of the Dragons.

“We need to win to build some confidence,” Wilson said. “We have some tough teams scheduled.”

The Dragons are unsettled at quarterback heading into the opener. Wilson said Devon Wilson and Jerod Blanks will play.

“One is a better thrower and one is the better runner,” Wilson said. “We’ll work both in.”

Perrin went 5-4 last year and return the bulk of its starters on both sides of the ball.

“They are not bad. I’ve been impressed with their offensive and defensive lines,” Wilson said.

CHICO DRAGONS (0-0) AT PERRIN-WHITT PIRATES (0-0)

Pirate Stadium

CHICO: Harris Rating 175

NOTABLE: The Dragons went 6-4 last year. Chico will be breaking in a pair of new quarterbacks – Jerod Blanks and Devon Wilson.

PERRIN: Harris Rating 164

NOTABLE: The Pirates put together at 5-4 record last year and bring back a majority of starters on both sides of the ball.

HARRIS LINE: Chico by 11