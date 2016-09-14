Football: Dragons look to slow Nocona

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

The Chico Dragons couldn’t dig out of an early hole last week, falling to Santo.

The Dragons fell behind 40-8 in the first half of a 47-14 loss.

“We came out flat and didn’t play well,” said Chico coach Lane Wilson. “They are an option team, and we had to play assignment football. We missed tackle after tackle.”

Santo ran for 280 yards.

The Dragons (0-3) will try to bounce back against the Nocona Indians Friday at Jack Crain Stadium.

The Indians are coming off a 61-0 thumping of Olney. Since the 19-14 loss to Alvord to start the season, Nocona has won its last two by a combined score of 105-16.

“They’ve looked solid and get better each week,” Wilson said.

Dual-threat quarterback Jeremy James has thrown for 648 yards and nine touchdowns with only one interception. He’s rushed for 70 yards.

SANTO 47, CHICO 14

Chico … 8 … 0 … 6 … 0 … – … 14

Santo … 18 … 22 … 7 … 0 … – … 47

FIRST QUARTER

Santo – 10:59, Destin Montelongo 17 pass from Jonah Maston, Montelongo run

Santo – 6:51, Montelongo 15 run, Fabian Valenzuela kick

Santo – 2:49, Valenzuela 15 field goal

Chico – 2:30, Nico Starnes 100 kickoff return, Cameron Weatherly run

SECOND QUARTER

Santo – 10:19, Montelongo 76 run, Montelongo run

Santo – 4:29, Cole Schkade 4 run, Valenzuela kick

Santo – 1:09, Stone Tassione 14 run, Valenzuela kick

THIRD QUARTER

Chico – 6:49, Starnes 70 pass from Jared Blanks, run failed

Santo – 1:06, Mason Myall 1 run, Valenzuela kick

CHICO … SANTO

First Downs … 21 … 24

Rushes-Yards … 154 … 280

Passing Yards … 160 … 56

Total Yards … 314 … 336

Comp-Att-Int … 17-35-1 … 7-11-1

Punts-Average … 5-17 … 2-35.5

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 0-0

Penalties-Yards … 65 … 10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Santo, Destin Montelongo 7-115. Chico, Nico Starnes 3-100.

PASSING: Santo, Noah Maston 7-11-1-56. Chico, Jared Blanks 17-25-1-160.

RECEIVING: Santo, Riggin Barton 2-24. Chico, Erick Martinez 7-39.

CHICO DRAGONS (0-3) AT NOCONA INDIANS (2-1)

Jack Crain Stadium

CHICO: Harris Rating 164

NOTABLE: Nico Starnes made a 100-yard return last week against Santo.

NOCONA: Harris Rating 181

NOTABLE: Nocona has outscored last 2 opponents 105-16.

HARRIS LINE: Nocona by 20