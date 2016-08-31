Football: Dragons look to limit miscues

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

The Chico Dragons struggled to get out of their own way last week in an opening loss to Perrin-Whitt.

Turnovers and untimely mistakes short-circuited promising drives in the 34-18 setback.

“We were moving the ball up and down the field but we keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Chico coach Lane Wilson. “We had trouble finishing drives. We had too many missed assignments.”

The Dragons will try to rebound Friday at home against the Bells Panthers.

After splitting snaps through preseason practice, scrimmages and the season opener between quarterbacks Devon Wilson and Jerod Blanks, the Dragons are turning the job over to Blanks this week.

“Jerod will get most of the snaps. He had a good game and didn’t turn the ball over,” Wilson said. “He did the best job so far of moving the team.”

The Dragons will need to hang on to the ball to keep up with the fast-pace, explosive offense of Bells. The Panthers rolled past Era 41-6 last week. Sophomore quarterback Bryan Ponder threw for 273 yards, completing 17 of his 24 attempts with two touchdowns.

PERRIN-WHITT 34, CHICO 18

Chico … 0 … 0 … 6 … 12 … – … 18

Perrin-Whitt … 0 … 20 … 7 … 7 … – … 34

SECOND QUARTER

Perrin – Aidan Sims interception, 2-point conversion, 8:41

Perrin – Tristen Barbare 74-yard run, kick failed, 2:21

Perrin – Sammy Hernandez 25-yard pass from Hunter Francis, 1:15

THIRD QUARTER

Chico – Nico Starnes 14-yard run, 4:00

Perrin – Francis 27-yard run, 1:03

FOURTH QUARTER

Perrin – Francis 2-yard run, 8:38

Chico – Starnes 53-yard pass from Devon Wilson, 6:53

Chico – Starnes 48-yard pass from Wilson, 4:25

CHICO … PERRIN-WHITT

First Downs … 20 … 16

Rushes-Yards … 35 … 190

Passing Yards … 267 … 128

Total yards … 302 … 318

Att-Comp-Int … 20-13-2 … 19-8-2

Punts-Average … N/A … N/A

Fumbles-Lost … 1-0 … 0

Penalties-Yards … 3-20 … 3-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Chico: Nico Starnes 3-33. Perrin-Whitt: Tristen Barbare 19-108.

PASSING: Chico: Jerod Blanks 8-5-0, 137 yards. Perrin-Whitt: Hunter Francis 19-8-2

RECEIVING: Chico: Cameron Weatherly 6-142. Perrin-Whitt: Sammy Hernandez 2-44.

BELLS PANTHERS (1-0) AT CHICO DRAGONS (0-1)

Dragon Stadium

Bells: Harris Rating 195

Notable: The Panthers rolled past Era 41-6 with Bryan Ponder throwing for 273 yards and two scores.

Chico: Harris Rating 172

Notable: The Dragons managed only 35 yards rushing last week in a loss at Perrin-Whitt.

Harris Line: Bells by 30