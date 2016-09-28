Football: Dragons look for second win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

The Chico Dragons broke into the win column last week on homecoming.

The Dragons (1-4) will try to make it two in a row heading into 5-2A Division I play Friday night, heading to Gainesville to take on the Gainesville State School Tornadoes (0-3).

Chico came one play away from a shutout last week against Diamond Hill-Jarvis and forced four turnovers.

“The defense played well. It was a good all-around game for us,” said Chico coach Lane Wilson.

“It was good for our confidence to get the monkey off our back.”

The Dragons also rolled up 414 yards with Nico Starnes running for 90 and two scores.

The Dragons face a winless team in Gainesville State School. The Tornadoes lost to Era last week 39-16.

“They have some good athletes at quarterback, running back and wide receiver,” Wilson said. “They will be hard to defend.”

CHICO 46, DIAMOND HILL-JARVIS 6

DHJ … 0 … 0 … 0 … 6 … – … 6

Chico … 6 … 15 … 19 … 6 … – … 46

FIRST QUARTER

Chico – 4:00, Nico Starnes 61 run, try failed

SECOND QUARTER

Chico – 6:12, Starnes 35 pass from Jerod Blanks, Branden Olivio run

Chico – 0:27, Kolton Forbus 11 pass from Blanks, Logan Ellis kick

THIRD QUARTER

Chico – 9:03, Ellis 49 pass from Devon Wilson, Ellis kick

Chico – 5:31, Starnes 12 run, kick failed

Chico – 3:20, Blanks 10 run, run failed

FOURTH QUARTER

Chico – 830, Erick Martinez 96 pass from Blanks, kick failed

DHJ – 0:01, Victor Ryes 22 pass from Trey Bentley, kick failed

DHJ … CHICO

First Downs … 14 … 25

Rushes-Yards … 107 … 185

Passing Yards … 38 … 229

Total Yards … 145 … 414

Comp-Att-Int … 6-15-1 … 6-9-1

Punts-Average … 3-9 … 2-10

Fumbles-Lost … 3-3 … 2-1

Penalties-Yards … 11-75 … 5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Diamond Hill, Trey Bentley 13-50. Chico, Nico Starnes 7-90.

PASSING: Diamond Hill, Bentley 6-15-1-38. Chico, Blanks 6-9-1-180.

RECEIVING: Diamond Hill, Victor Ryes 1-22. Chico, Erick Martinez 1-96.

CHICO DRAGONS (1-4) AT GAINESVILLE ST. TORNADOES

Leopard Stadium

CHICO: Harris Rating 164

NOTABLE: The Dragons came 1 second away from a shutout last week.

GSS: Not Rated

NOTABLE: The Tornadoes fell to Era 39-16 last week.

HARRIS LINE: No Line