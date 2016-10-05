Football: Dragons begin district at Seymour

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

The Chico Dragons couldn’t hold on to a halftime lead last week, falling to Gainesville State School in their non-district finale.

“We got complacent and flat in the second half,” said Chico coach Lane Wilson. “There were some calls that didn’t go our way, and they caught back up.”

The Dragons piled up 452 yards, but couldn’t cash in on several opportunities due to turnovers and penalties.

“We probably cost ourselves 24 points,” Wilson said.

The Dragons will try to rebound Friday, hitting the road for the District 5-2A Division I opener at Seymour.

The Panthers are 3-3 and have lost two straight to Munday and Hawley.

“Their record is very deceiving,” Wilson said. “They are really good. They have a good running back. Their quarterback throws well and they have decent receivers.”

David Watson, who is averaging 8.1 yards per carry, leads the Panthers’ ground game with 688 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Quarterback Blaine Barton has thrown for 1,286 yards and 10 scores.

Kieren Gaines is his top receiver, hauling in 40 catches for 716 yards.

The Dragons enter district battling several injuries. Curtis Keener, who saw his first extended action in the backfield last week, ran for 153 yards and a score in one quarter before re-injuring a shoulder.

“We’re still banged up,” Wilson said.

GAINESVILLE ST. 32, CHICO 27

Chico … 7 … 14 … 0 … 6 … – … 27

Gainesville St. … 6 … 6 … 6 … 14 … – … 32

FIRST QUARTER

Chico – 6:22, Logan Ellis 25 punt return, Ellis kick

GSS – 2:59, Terrance 7 run, run failed

SECOND QUARTER

Chico – 9:06, Curtis Keener 16 run, Ellis kick

Chico – 2:16, Erick Martinez 6 pass from Jarod Blanks, Ellis kick

GSS – 0:09, Terrance 15 run, run failed

THIRD QUARTER

GSS – 4:49, Elliott 46 pass from Terrance, run failed

FOURTH QUARTER

Chico – 9:59, Cameron Weatherly 5 run, kick failed

GSS – 9:00, Joshua 32 pass from Terrance, pass failed

GSS – 3:30, Joshua 50 pass from Terrance, Robert pass from Terrance

CHICO … GSS

First Downs … 27 … 24

Rushing yards … 408 … 74

Passing yards … 44 … 267

Total yards … 452 … 341

Comp-Att-Int … 2-5-1 … 15-30-1

Punts-Average … 1-24 … 3-27

Fumbles-Lost … 1-0 … 0-0

Penalties-Yards … 11-110 … 10-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Chico, Curtis Keener 7-153. GSS, Terrance 9-43.

PASSING: Chico, Devon Wilson 2-5-0-17. GSS, Terrance 15-30-1-267.

RECEIVING: Chico, Erick Martinez 2-21. GSS, Joshua 6-138.

CHICO DRAGONS (1-5) AT SEYMOUR PANTHERS (3-3)

Fair Park Stadium

CHICO: Harris Rating 164

NOTABLE: Curtis Keener rushed for 153 yards on 7 carries last week.

SEYMOUR: Harris Rating 199

NOTABLE: Kieren Gaines has 716 yards receiving, 6 TDs.

HARRIS LINE: Seymour by 38