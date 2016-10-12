Football: Dragons aim for playoff berth

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

The Chico Dragons could gain the inside track to their first playoff berth since 2001 Friday night.

The Dragons (1-6, 0-1) face the winless Olney Cubs (0-7, 0-1) Friday night at home. The winner will have a leg up on earning one of the four playoff spots in the five-team District 5-2A Division I.

“If we come out and play well, we’ve got a good chance to get a spot,” said Chico coach Lane Wilson. “Hopefully that would get us in.”

Olney has struggled throughout the season being outscored 426-46. Windthorst blasted Olney 64-0 last week.

“They have a lot of injuries and are playing a lot of young kids,” Wilson said. “They are playing hard, and they are going to fight us until the end.”

The Dragons are hoping to have several players that have been fighting injuries back in the lineup Friday.

Chico struggled last week in the district opener against Seymour. The Panthers rolled up 456 yards.

“They throw the ball really well,” Wilson said.

The Dragons struggled on offense, managing only a 56-yard touchdown by Nico Starnes.

“We had a lot of penalties. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Wilson said.

SEYMOUR 48, CHICO 6

Chico … 0 … 6 … 0 … 0 … – … 6

Seymour … 7 … 20 … 21 … 0 … – … 48

FIRST QUARTER

Seymour – 0:49, Kieren Gaines 9 pass from Blaine Barton, Cain Schoonover kick

SECOND QUARTER

Seymour – 11:43, Barton 3 run, kick failed

Seymour – 6:55, Cade Holden 9 pass from Barton, Schoonover kick

Chico – 3:56, Nico Starnes 56 run, kick failed

Seymour – 0:22, Barton 1 run, Schoonover kick

THIRD QUARTER

Seymour – 10:56, Kolby Donell 4 pass from Barton, Schoonover kick

Seymour – 4:54, Devon Hall 1 run, Schoonover kick

Seymour – 1:37, Gaines 21 pass from Barton, Schoonover kick

CHICO … SEYMOUR

First Downs … 24 … 33

Rushes-Yards … 37-115 … 21-121

Passing Yards … 54 … 335

Total Yards … 169 … 456

Comp-Att-Int … 10-16-1 … 26-41-1

Punts-Average … 7-31 … 1-21

Fumbles-Lost … 0-0 … 2-2

Penalties-Yards … 11-75 … 15-130

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Chico, Nico Starnes 5-51. Seymour, Devon Hall 8-80.

PASSING: Chico, Devon Wilson 8-10-0-50. Seymour, Blaine Barton 22-37-1-291.

RECEIVING: Chico, Erick Martinez 7-36. Seymour, Kieren Gaines 8-110.

OLNEY CUBS (0-7) CHICO DRAGONS (1-6)

Dragon Stadium

OLNEY: Harris Rating 138

NOTABLE: The Cubs have been outscored 426-46.

CHICO: Harris Rating 163

NOTABLE: Nico Starnes is averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

HARRIS LINE: Chico by 25