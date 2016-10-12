Football: Dragons aim for playoff berth

The Chico Dragons could gain the inside track to their first playoff berth since 2001 Friday night.
The Dragons (1-6, 0-1) face the winless Olney Cubs (0-7, 0-1) Friday night at home. The winner will have a leg up on earning one of the four playoff spots in the five-team District 5-2A Division I.
“If we come out and play well, we’ve got a good chance to get a spot,” said Chico coach Lane Wilson. “Hopefully that would get us in.”
Olney has struggled throughout the season being outscored 426-46. Windthorst blasted Olney 64-0 last week.
“They have a lot of injuries and are playing a lot of young kids,” Wilson said. “They are playing hard, and they are going to fight us until the end.”
The Dragons are hoping to have several players that have been fighting injuries back in the lineup Friday.
Chico struggled last week in the district opener against Seymour. The Panthers rolled up 456 yards.
“They throw the ball really well,” Wilson said.
The Dragons struggled on offense, managing only a 56-yard touchdown by Nico Starnes.
“We had a lot of penalties. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Wilson said.
SEYMOUR 48, CHICO 6
Chico … 0 … 6 … 0 … 0 … – … 6
Seymour … 7 … 20 … 21 … 0 … – … 48
FIRST QUARTER
Seymour – 0:49, Kieren Gaines 9 pass from Blaine Barton, Cain Schoonover kick
SECOND QUARTER
Seymour – 11:43, Barton 3 run, kick failed
Seymour – 6:55, Cade Holden 9 pass from Barton, Schoonover kick
Chico – 3:56, Nico Starnes 56 run, kick failed
Seymour – 0:22, Barton 1 run, Schoonover kick
THIRD QUARTER
Seymour – 10:56, Kolby Donell 4 pass from Barton, Schoonover kick
Seymour – 4:54, Devon Hall 1 run, Schoonover kick
Seymour – 1:37, Gaines 21 pass from Barton, Schoonover kick
CHICO … SEYMOUR
First Downs … 24 … 33
Rushes-Yards … 37-115 … 21-121
Passing Yards … 54 … 335
Total Yards … 169 … 456
Comp-Att-Int … 10-16-1 … 26-41-1
Punts-Average … 7-31 … 1-21
Fumbles-Lost … 0-0 … 2-2
Penalties-Yards … 11-75 … 15-130
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chico, Nico Starnes 5-51. Seymour, Devon Hall 8-80.
PASSING: Chico, Devon Wilson 8-10-0-50. Seymour, Blaine Barton 22-37-1-291.
RECEIVING: Chico, Erick Martinez 7-36. Seymour, Kieren Gaines 8-110.
OLNEY CUBS (0-7) CHICO DRAGONS (1-6)
Dragon Stadium
OLNEY: Harris Rating 138
NOTABLE: The Cubs have been outscored 426-46.
CHICO: Harris Rating 163
NOTABLE: Nico Starnes is averaging 8.6 yards per carry.
HARRIS LINE: Chico by 25