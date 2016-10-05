By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

The Decatur Eagles face a tall task or opportunity to start their defense of the District 4-4A Division I title Friday.

Decatur (3-2) welcomes the 2014 state runner up and the top ranked team in 4A Division I Argyle into Eagle Stadium.

“It’s a very exciting week,” said Decatur senior running back Payton McAlister.

The Eagles are embracing the underdog role against powerhouse Argyle.

“The way we are looking at it is no newspaper or magazine has predicted us to win our district or this game,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “From that standpoint, we have nothing to lose. It’s nothing but a great opportunity.”

In the past two seasons when the Eagles hit district, they have played their best. Decatur is 9-1 under Fuller in district. The lone loss was in overtime to Graham in 2014.

“You should get better as the year goes on,” Fuller said. “The games also have more meaning. This year for the first district game, the competition gets tougher. We’ll come out, play hard and get a good plan together.”

To get ready for district, the Eagles tested themselves against some of the division’s top teams. The Eagles’ two narrow losses were to Alvarado and Midlothian Heritage, ranked 10th and 11th in this week’s Harris Ratings.

“It’s definitely helped us playing tough teams,” McAlister said.

During the Eagles’ first five games, they have showed tremendous balance offensively, while piling up 546 yards per game.

Decatur has four receivers – McAlister, Moses Ramos, Mario Reyes and Dane Fitzgerald – with more than 14 receptions and 300 yards receiving.

“We have a lot of different weapons we can count on,” said McAlister, who has 30 catches for 604 yards and rushed for 564 yards.

Fuller added: “In a spread offense, being balanced doesn’t really have to do with running and passing. It’s spreading the ball around to several positions.”

The Eagles will need to find ways around a strong Argyle defense that has held its last three opponents under 14 points – LaGrange, Celina and Paris.

“Their defense is a challenge with their press man,” Fuller said.

Offensively, Argyle has a strong running game led by Don Williams with 433 yards and eight touchdowns. Hayden Clearman has completed 35 of his 77 passes for 485 yards and four touchdowns since taking over at quarterback for an injured Dane Ledford.

“Since their quarterback went down early, [Clearman] has stepped in and done a good job,” Fuller said.

The Eagles have turned to a backup quarterback the past two games. Wilson Hicks has thrown for 1,010 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 quarters.

Tyler Ticknor, who suffered an ankle injury against Midlothian Heritage is expected back this week. He had his first full practice Monday.

Fuller expects to use both quarterbacks Friday.

ARGYLE EAGLES (4-0) AT DECATUR EAGLES (3-2)

Eagle Stadium

ARGYLE: Harris Rating 252

NOTABLE: Argyle has held last 3 opponents under 14 points.

DECATUR: Harris Rating 235

NOTABLE: Decatur is 9-1 in district games under Mike Fuller.

HARRIS LINE: Argyle by 15