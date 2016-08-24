Football: Cutting travel time – Alaska transfer settles into new home

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

Friday night, Cody Ellis will make his first road trip with the Decatur Eagles for the season opener.

The 20-mile trip south will feel like a jaunt across the street for Ellis as compared to journeys he made last year playing at his high school in Kodiak, Alaska.

“We’d have a ferry ride upwards of 10 hours to Homer and then drive two hours to Anchorage to play,” Ellis recalled. “Then after we’d travel 12 hours back. [Going to Springtown] is like a walk in the park.”

The easier travel arrangements are just one of the many changes that Ellis has encountered in his introduction to Texas high school football after arriving from the 50th state.

Ellis moved to Decatur this summer. His father was originally from the North Texas area and moved the family here after retiring from law enforcement, according to Ellis.

“We were down last May and he said this is where he’d like to move,” Ellis said.

The biggest adjustment for Ellis has been the heat. In the opening days of two-a-days, he was greeted by Texas’ unrelenting triple-digit heat.

“Obviously, the climate is different. You have to be mentally tough and have to let yourself adjust,” Ellis said.

In the second week of two-a-days, the heat index soared to 107. Ellis said Decatur coach Mike Fuller pointed out it was a new record for Ellis, who took those triple-digit days in stride.

“He’s a tough kid,” Fuller said. “I can’t imagine the change and also riding a ferry 10 hours for a game.”

Ellis has also been surprised to see the support the Eagles get from fans. He said there were more fans at the Blue/White scrimmage than at his previous school’s homecoming.

“It’s a huge change how big football is here,” he said.

Ellis is working in the rotation at defensive end for the Eagles. He’s also worked at outside linebacker.

“I’ve been bumped around,” he said. “It’s all about making the team better.”

Ellis pointed out it snowed the last two games in Alaska last year, something that will be a big change for all his new teammates if that occurs this year.