Football: Coming up short – Decatur falls to Levelland in wild shootout

Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Unable to slow the Levelland offense and helping it with three turnovers, the Decatur Eagles fell behind by 27 points in the second quarter Friday night.

Behind seniors Payton McAlister and Tyler Ticknor, Decatur fought back to take a lead late in the third quarter. But in the end, the Eagles couldn’t stop Levelland’s record-setting quarterback Nick Gerber, who tossed six touchdowns in the Lobos’ 82-73 win at Wilford Moore Stadium at McMurry University in Abilene in the 4A Division I Region I area game.

Gerber’s final touchdown toss to Jeffrey Elliott with 4:33 left put the game out of reach and was his 73rd of the year, eclipsing the previous record of 71 by Navasota’s Shelton Eppler set in 2014.

“We couldn’t get a stop,” said McAlister. “They are good offensively.”

Levelland piled up 740 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Gerber, who also ran for two scores, threw for 453 yards, completing 30 of his 40 attempts.

“To be within nine when it was over was incredible when every bad break went against us all night,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller, who finished his third year on the Eagles’ sideline at 7-5. “We had untimely mistake after mistake and nearly overcame it.

“They don’t ever quit. They never do and never will.”

In the first half, Levelland rolled up 471 yards on the way to seven first half scores. Running back Qualin Miller scored three times. He finished with 179 yards and four touchdowns.

Decatur helped Levelland with three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble.

Levelland turned all three turnovers into touchdowns.

Levelland scored four straight touchdowns to build a 47-20 lead in the second quarter on a 55-yard pass from Gerber to Kegan Dent.

Decatur cut the deficit to 13 before halftime with a pair of drives going into the break. After a Moses Ramos score, Decatur recovered an onside kick. McAlister converted the opportunity into a 23-yard dash to the end zone.

After Levelland scored on the opening drive of the third, Decatur answered with a 67-yard pass to Ticknor from Wilson Hicks.

Ticknor scored again after an onside kick recovery to bring Decatur within a score.

Decatur’s defense got one of its two stops in the second half to set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Hicks to McAlister to give the Eagles the brief lead at 54-53.

In his final game, McAlister caught eight balls for 77 yards and two scores. He rushed for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

“It was a good game to go out on,” McAlister said.

After McAlister’s 27-yard run tied the score at 61 with 10:47 left, Levelland scored on back-to-back possessions to go up 14. Decatur could get no closer than nine.

Decatur finished with 835 yards of total offense.

The game featured 155 points and 1,575 total yards.

Levelland 82, Decatur 73

Decatur 20 14 20 19 – 73

Levelland 26 21 14 21 – 82

First Quarter

Decatur – 10:19, Payton McAlister 12 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

Levelland – 8:47, Nick Gerber 6 run, kick failed

Levelland – 5:41, Jeffrey Elliott 10 pass from Nick Gerber, kick failed

Decatur – 4:55, Payton McAlister 47 run, kick failed

Levelland – 4:03, Qualin Miller 15 run, pass failed

Decatur – 3:32, Moses Ramos 19 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

Levelland – 0:19, Nick Gerber 5 run, Qualin Miller run

Second Quarter

Levelland – 7:39, Qualin Miller 12 run, Jeffrey Elliott pass from Nick Gerber

Levelland – 4:14, Qualin Miller 12 run, Jeffrey Elliott kick

Levelland – 3:52, Kegan Dent 55 pass from Nick Gerber, kick failed

Decatur – 2:27, Moses Ramos 18 run, Brett Bean kick

Decatur – 1:00, Payton McAlister 23 run, Brett Bean kick

Third Quarter

Levelland – 9:23, Daniel Hurn 4 pass from Nick Gerber, pass failed

Decatur – 9:06, Tyler Ticknor 67 pass from Wilson Hicks, kick failed

Decatur – 8:02, Tyler Ticknor 3 run, Brett Bean kick

Decatur – 3:24, Payton McAlister 35 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

Levelland – 2:01, Daniel Hurn 5 pass from Nick Gerber, Nick Gerber run

Fourth Quarter

Decatur – 10:47, Payton McAlister 27 run, Brett Bean kick

Levelland – 9:13, Qualin Miller 4 run, kick blocked

Levelland – 7:57, Zack Estrada 19 pass from Nick Gerber, Jeffrey Elliott pass from Nick Gerber

Decatur – 6:17, Mario Reyes 46 pass from Wilson Hicks, kick failed

Levelland – 4:33, Jeffery Elliott 23 pass from Nick Gerber, Jeffrey Elliott kick

Decatur – 3:30, Dane Fitzgerald 15 pass from Wilson Hicks, run failed

Decatur Levelland

First Downs 31 28

Rushes-Yards 44-439 40-287

Passing Yards 399 453

Total Yards 838 740

Comp-Att-Int 27-45-2 30-40-0

Sacks-Yards lost 4-28 2-8

Punts-Average 1-36 3-35

Fumbles-Lost 5-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 13-116 6-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Decatur, Payton McAlister 21-296, Tyler Ticknor 12-90, Wilson Hicks 8-13, Moses Ramos 1-18, Dane Fitzgerald 2-22. Levelland, Quailin Miller 28-179, Nick Gerber 10-71, Chris Gerber 2-37.

Passing: Decatur, Wilson Hicks 26-42-1-396, Payton McAlister 0-0-1-0, Tyler Ticknor 1-4-0-3. Levelland, Nick Gerber 30-40-0-453.

Receiving: Decatur, Payton McAlister 8-77, Dane Fitzgerald 7-89, Moses Ramos 4-46, Tyler Ticknor 6-125, Mario Reyes 3-51, Wilson Hicks 1-3, Beau Bedford 1-8. Levelland, Jeffrey Elliott 7-133, Qualin Miller 1-13, Kegan Dent 5-85, Daniel Hurn 7-81, Zack Estrada 4-100, Noah Childers 5-45.