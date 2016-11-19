Football: Coming up short – Decatur falls to Levelland in wild shootout

Unable to slow the Levelland offense and helping it with three turnovers, the Decatur Eagles fell behind by 27 points in the second quarter Friday night.
Behind seniors Payton McAlister and Tyler Ticknor, Decatur fought back to take a lead late in the third quarter. But in the end, the Eagles couldn’t stop Levelland’s record-setting quarterback Nick Gerber, who tossed six touchdowns in the Lobos’ 82-73 win at Wilford Moore Stadium at McMurry University in Abilene in the 4A Division I Region I area game.
Gerber’s final touchdown toss to Jeffrey Elliott with 4:33 left put the game out of reach and was his 73rd of the year, eclipsing the previous record of 71 by Navasota’s Shelton Eppler set in 2014.
Levelland piled up 740 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Gerber, who also ran for two scores, threw for 453 yards, completing 30 of his 40 attempts.
“To be within nine when it was over was incredible when every bad break went against us all night,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller, who finished his third year on the Eagles’ sideline at 7-5. “We had untimely mistake after mistake and nearly overcame it.
“They don’t ever quit. They never do and never will.”
In the first half, Levelland rolled up 471 yards on the way to seven first half scores. Running back Qualin Miller scored three times. He finished with 179 yards and four touchdowns.
Decatur helped Levelland with three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble.
Levelland turned all three turnovers into touchdowns.
Levelland scored four straight touchdowns to build a 47-20 lead in the second quarter on a 55-yard pass from Gerber to Kegan Dent.
Decatur cut the deficit to 13 before halftime with a pair of drives going into the break. After a Moses Ramos score, Decatur recovered an onside kick. McAlister converted the opportunity into a 23-yard dash to the end zone.
After Levelland scored on the opening drive of the third, Decatur answered with a 67-yard pass to Ticknor from Wilson Hicks.
Ticknor scored again after an onside kick recovery to bring Decatur within a score.
Decatur’s defense got one of its two stops in the second half to set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Hicks to McAlister to give the Eagles the brief lead at 54-53.
In his final game, McAlister caught eight balls for 77 yards and two scores. He rushed for 296 yards and three touchdowns.
“It was a good game to go out on,” McAlister said.
After McAlister’s 27-yard run tied the score at 61 with 10:47 left, Levelland scored on back-to-back possessions to go up 14. Decatur could get no closer than nine.
Decatur finished with 835 yards of total offense.
The game featured 155 points and 1,575 total yards.
Levelland 82, Decatur 73
Decatur 20 14 20 19 – 73
Levelland 26 21 14 21 – 82
First Quarter
Decatur – 10:19, Payton McAlister 12 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick
Levelland – 8:47, Nick Gerber 6 run, kick failed
Levelland – 5:41, Jeffrey Elliott 10 pass from Nick Gerber, kick failed
Decatur – 4:55, Payton McAlister 47 run, kick failed
Levelland – 4:03, Qualin Miller 15 run, pass failed
Decatur – 3:32, Moses Ramos 19 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick
Levelland – 0:19, Nick Gerber 5 run, Qualin Miller run
Second Quarter
Levelland – 7:39, Qualin Miller 12 run, Jeffrey Elliott pass from Nick Gerber
Levelland – 4:14, Qualin Miller 12 run, Jeffrey Elliott kick
Levelland – 3:52, Kegan Dent 55 pass from Nick Gerber, kick failed
Decatur – 2:27, Moses Ramos 18 run, Brett Bean kick
Decatur – 1:00, Payton McAlister 23 run, Brett Bean kick
Third Quarter
Levelland – 9:23, Daniel Hurn 4 pass from Nick Gerber, pass failed
Decatur – 9:06, Tyler Ticknor 67 pass from Wilson Hicks, kick failed
Decatur – 8:02, Tyler Ticknor 3 run, Brett Bean kick
Decatur – 3:24, Payton McAlister 35 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick
Levelland – 2:01, Daniel Hurn 5 pass from Nick Gerber, Nick Gerber run
Fourth Quarter
Decatur – 10:47, Payton McAlister 27 run, Brett Bean kick
Levelland – 9:13, Qualin Miller 4 run, kick blocked
Levelland – 7:57, Zack Estrada 19 pass from Nick Gerber, Jeffrey Elliott pass from Nick Gerber
Decatur – 6:17, Mario Reyes 46 pass from Wilson Hicks, kick failed
Levelland – 4:33, Jeffery Elliott 23 pass from Nick Gerber, Jeffrey Elliott kick
Decatur – 3:30, Dane Fitzgerald 15 pass from Wilson Hicks, run failed
Decatur Levelland
First Downs 31 28
Rushes-Yards 44-439 40-287
Passing Yards 399 453
Total Yards 838 740
Comp-Att-Int 27-45-2 30-40-0
Sacks-Yards lost 4-28 2-8
Punts-Average 1-36 3-35
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 13-116 6-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Decatur, Payton McAlister 21-296, Tyler Ticknor 12-90, Wilson Hicks 8-13, Moses Ramos 1-18, Dane Fitzgerald 2-22. Levelland, Quailin Miller 28-179, Nick Gerber 10-71, Chris Gerber 2-37.
Passing: Decatur, Wilson Hicks 26-42-1-396, Payton McAlister 0-0-1-0, Tyler Ticknor 1-4-0-3. Levelland, Nick Gerber 30-40-0-453.
Receiving: Decatur, Payton McAlister 8-77, Dane Fitzgerald 7-89, Moses Ramos 4-46, Tyler Ticknor 6-125, Mario Reyes 3-51, Wilson Hicks 1-3, Beau Bedford 1-8. Levelland, Jeffrey Elliott 7-133, Qualin Miller 1-13, Kegan Dent 5-85, Daniel Hurn 7-81, Zack Estrada 4-100, Noah Childers 5-45.