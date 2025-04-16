Football: Chico faces winless Diamond Hill

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Injuries and the Nocona Indians defense limited the Chico Dragons’ offense last Friday night.

The Dragons managed only 77 yards in the 39-0 loss.

“We have too many injuries right now,” said Chico coach Lane Wilson. “We’re missing a lot of skilled position players.”

The Dragons were without Nico Starnes, Trevor South and Cameron Weatherly for all or parts of Friday’s game. All were questionable Tuesday for this week’s homecoming date with Diamond Hill-Jarvis.

“We’re banged up. We need to get healthy this week and next before district,” Wilson said.

The Dragons fell to 0-4 with the loss. They will face another 0-4 squad in Diamond Hill-Jarvis. The Eagles are coming off a 42-6 loss to Northside. The touchdown against Northside scored by Jeno Mack was the first of the season for Diamond Hill. He ran for 75 yards on 15 carries.

Diamond Hill has lost 43 straight games dating back to the opener of the 2012 season. A streak Chico wants to continue.

“We need to get a win and build some confidence going into district,” Wilson said.

NOCONA 39, CHICO 0

Chico … 0 … 0 … 0 … 0 … – … 0

Nocona … 15 … 7 … 15 … 2 … – … 39

FIRST QUARTER

Nocona – 10:36, Tanner Cable 69 pass from Jeremy James, Hunter Fenoglio kick

Nocona – 3:06, Riley McCasland 10 pass from James, Cable pass from James

SECOND QUARTER

Nocona – 6:15, McCasland 83 pass from James, Fenoglio kick

THIRD QUARTER

Nocona – 7:38, James 25 run, James run

Nocona – 1:12, Cable 50 pass from James, Fenoglio kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Nocona – 11:53, Safety

CHICO … NOCONA

First Downs … 17 … 24

Rushes-Yards … 49 … 35

Passing Yards … 28 … 356

Total Yards … 77 … 391

Comp-Att-Int … 4-14-1 … 16-24-0

Punts-Average … 5-62.2 … 4-16.25

Fumbles-Lost … 1 … 0

Penalties-Yards … 15 … 80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Chico, Cameron Weatherly 6-29. Nocona, Parker Marshall 11-22.

Passing: Chico, Jared Blanks 4-14-1-28. Nocona, Jeremy James 16-24-1-356.

Receiving: Chico, Logan Ellis 1-14. Nocona, Riley McCasland 4-163.

DIAMOND HILL-JARVIS EAGLES (0-4) AT CHICO DRAGONS (0-4)

Dragon Stadium

DHJ: Harris Rating 128

NOTABLE: The Eagles have scored just 6 points in four games.

CHICO: Harris Rating 164

NOTABLE: The Dragons managed 77 yards last week against Nocona.

HARRIS LINE: Chico by 31