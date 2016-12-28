Football: Calling it quits – Mickey Hand retires from Friday-night officiating after 41 years

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

For the past 41 years, Mickey Hand could be found every Friday night on the football field with his whistle in hand, officiating games across the state.

“I’ve been doing it so long that some of the coaches now, I called their games in high school,” Hand joked. “I’ve enjoyed doing it. It’s been an enjoyable experience. I’d make a little money and use it as Christmas money. You also do get a little physical exertion.”

After more than four decades of wearing the official stripes, Hand is decreasing his workload and will no longer be working games on Friday nights. He plans to call some subvarsity games but will spend the big night for varsity games next year watching grandchildren play or cheer.

“I’m going to take a considerable decrease in my schedule,” Hand said. “I won’t be on the varsity field. I’ve got 10 grandkids. I’ve got a granddaughter cheering and grandson playing.”

Hand received a special sendoff two weeks ago, working the Class 2A Division I state title game between Crawford and Refugio at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Refugio won the game 23-20 with a field goal in the final minute.

“To be able to do that as my last game is mind-boggling,” Hand said. “It was a fairy-tale ending with the field goal with eight seconds to go.”

It was not Hand’s first time to call a championship game. He worked a pair of Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools championships and the 3A state championship game in 1991 at the Astrodome between Groesbeck and Burnet.

Over 40 years, Hand has seen the game of high school football change drastically, with many teams moving from the wishbone and veering to today’s wide-open, spread passing attacks.

Hand said each type of offense presented challenges. He admits the speed of the game has increased over the years, something that fans can’t sometimes relate to.

“It’s so fast, and over the years, it’s gotten faster,” he said.

Like all officials, he’s heard from fans who disagree with calls made or not made. He pointed out his full-time job as chief appraiser at the Wise County Appraisal District has helped him.

“I’m used to being chewed on,” he joked.

Hand said he’s always been able to talk with coaches and explain what he’s seen on a play and get cooperation.

Over the years, technology has also changed how he evaluates his own performance. He no longer has to watch VHS tapes to break down games. He can now watch digital recordings of the action sent to him by coaches.

“You always have questions about a call and ‘did I see that right?'” Hand said. “More times than not, it generally confirms a call. You’ve got a split second to make that call.”

Hand said he won’t miss working under the Friday night lights next fall as he moves from blowing the whistle to cheering on grandkids.

“I’ll be involved with the grandkids,” he said. “If I call junior high games, it’ll keep the sponge wet.”