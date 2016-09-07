Football: Bulls try to stay on roll

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

The Bridgeport Bulls cut down on the mistakes that plagued them in the opening game Friday, picking up a win over Burkburnett.

“We played better and reduced our mistakes. We still have a lot of work to do,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson.

The work in front of the Bulls this week is preparing for the winless Gainesville Leopards, who come to Bull-Memorial Stadium Friday night.

“Offensively as poorly as we started the season, it’s important that we not have any setbacks and keep building and moving forward,” Henson said.

Jason Faulkenberry threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns against Burkburnett.

Grayson Mathes provided balance to the offense, rushing for 92 yards on 23 carries.

Defensively, Bridgeport held the Bulldogs to 188 yards and just two yards rushing.

“Defensively, we’ve played well each time out,” Henson said. “We need to keep playing well to give ourselves a chance.”

The Bulls will face a tough running attack from Gainesville Friday. In the Leopards’ losses to Pottsboro and Iowa Park, Baker Calion ran for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Gainesville is averaging 228 yards rushing.

“They are struggling with their new stuff, but they have good enough athletes when they put it together they will be tough,” Henson said. “We’ll prepare this week like that is going to happen this week.”

BRIDGEPORT 27, BURKBURNETT 14

Bridgeport … 0 … 10 … 17 … 0 … – … 27

Burkburnett … 7 … 0 … 0 … 7 … – … 14

FIRST QUARTER

Burkburnett – 6:43, Gentry Mullins 1 run, Kody Mahaffey kick

SECOND QUARTER

Bridgeport – 11:20, Efrain DeLuna 18 field goal

Bridgeport – 1:00, Michael Cole 8 pass from Jason Faulkenberry, DeLuna kick

THIRD QUARTER

Bridgeport – 7:36, Grayson Mathes 2 run, DeLuna kick

Bridgeport – 5:45, Cole 66 pass from Faulkenberry, DeLuna kick

Bridgeport – 1:38, DeLuna 42 field goal

Fourth Quarter

Burkburnett – 9:46, Darion Chafin 29 pass from Mullins, Mahaffey kick

BRIDGEPORT … BURKBURNETT

First Downs … 24 … 10

Rushes-Yards … 46-136 … 16-2

Passing Yards … 301 … 188

Total Yards … 437 … 190

Comp-Att-Int … 26-41-3 … 17-34-1

Sacks-Yards lost … 2-17 … 3-13

Punts-Average … 1-38 … 6-40

Fumbles-Lost … 1-0 … 2-1

Penalties-Yards … 6-40 … 11-115

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Bridgeport, Grayson Mathes 23-92, Carson Johnson 17-68, Jason Faulkenberry 6-(minus 24). Burkburnett, Cristian Rangel 1-13.

PASSING: Bridgeport, Faulkenberry 26-41-3-301. Burkburnett 17-34-1-188.

RECEIVING: Bridgeport, Michael Cole 7-123, Hayden Sutherland 7-70, Colton Waters 6-49, Grayson Mathes 2-18, William Vann 1-17, Marcellus Johnson 1-13, Carson Johnson 1-0. Burkburnett, Marcus Jackson 4-67.

GAINESVILLE LEOPARDS (0-2) AT BRIDGEPORT BULLS (1-1)

Bull-Memorial Stadium

Gainesville: Harris Rating 192

Notable: Baker Calion has 293 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground in two games.

Bridgeport: Harris Rating 204

Notable: The Bulls are holding opponents to 104 yards rushing per game.

Harris Line: Bridgeport by 14